Winners of the inaugural South African Freight Awards announced

The inaugural South African Freight Awards, which took place on 15 October 2022 at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg has announced its 2022 winners. The awards were established to assist in the continuous quality improvement of emerging and qualifying enterprises and suppliers in the road freight sector.

"Our vision is to enable small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the road freight sector to build businesses that last and to foster collaboration, in support of empowering black entrepreneurs," explained event organiser Florence Musundwa, founder of GrowSupplierZA. "Through the Awards, we have created a curated ecosystem platform that enables public and private stakeholders to exchange knowledge and best practice."

Source: Supplied

Awards were presented in four categories

1. Youth Achievers Awards

2. Special Industry Recognition Awards

3. Special industry Recognition Awards: Enterprise Supplier Development Programme

4. Excellent Achiever Award in Freight

Honorary Industry Advocacy Award – President of TASA (Truckers Association of South Africa)

Truckers Association of South Africa (TASA) founder Mary Phadi was recognised for her contribution to the road freight industry.

A mother and an entrepreneur who entered the male-dominated world of the trucking industry in 2006 as a director of Basadi Logistics, Phadi has achieved great success. She is the author of the book Destined to Reign; is the former spokesperson of the Coal Transporters Forum, a former member of the sector broad-based Black Economic Empowerment Charter Council; and, the former national chairperson of the South African Network for Women in Transport (Sanwit).

Phadi also represented truckers in the SADC Region in 2014. In addition, she was one of the top five students in her cohort for the Goldman Sachs’- GIBS 10,000 Women Certificate Programme for Entrepreneurs. This year, she also served as a judge of the Women in Transport Awards. Phadi founded TASA in 2015.

Other recipients of the awards included

Excellent Youth Achiever

Special Industry Recognition Award

• Bongani Msimango - Eskom Rotek Industries SOC

• Bongani Ndebele – Managing Director: Lwaze Lwanda General Traders

• Dikeledi Mosalo – Executive Officer, Road Freight Chamber: Transport Education and Training Authority (TETA)

• Joe Letswalo - Principal Officer: Transport Sector Retirement Fund

• Kesegan Subramoney - Director: SFT Energy

• Lebo Letsoalo – Founder and Owner: Sincpoint

• Mookho Morienyane - Assessment specialist: South African National Accreditation Systems (SANAS)

Enterprise Supplier Development

• Charlin Ntuli – Enterprise and Supplier Development Superintendent: Glencore

• Dan Seripe - Manager: Royal Bafokeng Enterprise Development

• Lukhanyo Ntshobodwana - Procurement Strategy and Transformation Manager: BP Southern Africa

Excellent Achiever in Road Freight

• Beyers Mamakoko - Emcaf Engineering

• Christine Mackay - Macatlas Freight

• Donald Msimanga- Soliphetha Trading Enterprise

• Greg Richardson – Executive: Colt Logistics

• Jan Shongwe - Millira Transport

• Johannes Choeu - JR Choeu Africa

• Madoda Ngcobo - Ossebn CC

• Maxwell Mlangeni - Director: Today’s Destiny Logistics

• Mpho Magano – Founder and Owner: Rambait Trading

• Nomvula Twala - Zibuse Transport

• Ntuthuko Mhlongo - CEO and Owner: Dinjoms Trading

• Palesa Nzimande - Tupapele Solutions

• Phaphama Jonas - Sanoj Project Solutions

• Roann Vetter – Manager Director: Roclin Transport

• Robby Mogoashoa - Mamonkwe Trading CC

• Samuel Maphosa – Managing Director: Njini Enterprise and Projects

• Shirley Kgalalelo Bidi - CMED Logistics

• Sipho Lukhele – Managing Director: Msika Business Enterprise

The Awards were supported by the Department of Transport, the Department of Small Business Development, the Transport Sector Retirement Fund, the Transport Education and Training Authority (TETA), MLM Logistics, Sun International, JC Auditors, Mamoja Trading & Projects (Gold sponsor) and the Truckers Association of South Africa, (TASA).