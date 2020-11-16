Pick n Pay donates R100,000 to help farmers affected by recent veld fires

Pick n Pay has donated R100,000 to Agri SA to support their efforts to raise funds to assist the farmers by recent fires in the Free State, Northern Cape and North West provinces with infrastructure on farms to safeguard livestock, stockfeed, and transportation.

The retailer has joined a list of local organisations pulling together to help the farmers and farmworkers affected by the recent veld fires.The donation will be used specifically to purchase fodder for cattle. It is reported that over 100,000 hectares of farmland was burnt during the devastating fires in the provinces. Farmers lost livestock, infrastructure, pastures, cropland and wildlife as a result."Our farmers help feed the nation. These farmers have suffered huge losses during these fires, including healthy pastures and stored fodder. We hope our donation will contribute to keeping livestock healthy as farmers focus on rebuilding their farms to serve their communities," says Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, transformation director at Pick n Pay."The public has opened their hearts to assist affected farmers for which Agri SA and its affiliates are grateful. The immediate assistance is going a long way to bring much-needed relief, but aid will be required over the long term. Pastures need to regrow, therefore a longer-term approach is needed to extend aid to farmers over coming months," says Andrea Campher, risk and disaster manager at Agri SA.Pick n Pay has also offered to help coordinate donations to Agri SA through its Feed the Nation Foundation and distribute essential food and basic items to the affected areas. Pick n Pay has also pledged to match these donations to Agri SA, up to the value of R100,000.Customers will be able to donate their Smart Shopper points to help the farmers by selecting Agri SA as the charity beneficiary. This can be done at the in-store kiosk or on the PnP mobile app.