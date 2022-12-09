The One Club of Creativity Special Section

The One Club for Creativity

Vumile Mavumengwan named as One Show 2023 jury member

9 Dec 2022
Vumile Mavumengwana, cofounder and ECD of Odd by Dsgn Johannesburg has been included in The One Club for creativity's judges for The One Show 2023, judging design.
Image supplied. Vumile Mavumengwana, cofounder and ECD of Odd by Dsgn Johannesburg is a jury member for design The One Show 2023
Image supplied. Vumile Mavumengwana, cofounder and ECD of Odd by Dsgn Johannesburg is a jury member for design The One Show 2023

Mavumengwana is one of nearly 300 leading creatives from 40 countries will judge work from around the world. Juries are still being assembled.

Jury members to date

  • Tina Allan, global partner, head of Data Science & Connections, FCB New York (Creative Use of Data)
  • Scott Bell, CCO, Droga5 New York (Film)
  • Daniel Bonner, global CCO, Wunderman Thompson London (Integrated / Experiential + Immersive)
  • Jim Bouvet, SVP/head of commercials, Radical Media Los Angeles (Moving Image Craft)
  • Eva Conesa, partner, ECD, Twoelf Barcelona (Design)
  • Jordan DeWitt, VP of Brand Creative, Capital One, Richmond (Brand-side)
  • Ricardo Diaz, chief digital officer, Omelet Los Angeles (Social Media)
  • Jason Graff, EVP, ECD, Area 23 New York (Health + Wellness/Pharma)
  • Hannah Gulla, creative strategist, DoorDash San Francisco (Integrated / Experiential + Immersive)
  • Lauren Haberfield, ECD, Edelman Paris (Public Relations)
  • Halper, global head of creative excellence, R/GA New York (Social Media)
  • Kelsey Horne, CCO, No Fixed Address Toronto (Design)
  • Ugur Kucukcetin, ECD, Marketing, Cardiometabolic Franchise, Novartis New York (Health + Wellness/Pharma)
  • Ashley Marshall, ECD, The Martin Agency Portland (Film)
  • Britt Nolan, CCO, president, Leo Burnett Chicago (Direct Marketing)
  • Dora Osinde, global CCO, Granny Berlin (Branded Entertainment)
  • Helen Pak, CCO, Disney Los Angeles (Brand-side)
  • Malcolm Poynton, global CCO, Cheil Worldwide, Seoul/London (Integrated / Experiential + Immersive)
  • Jorg Riommi, CCO, Central/Eastern Europe, Publicis Bucharest (Interactive + Online / Digital Craft / Mobile)
  • Luiz Sanches, CCO, North America, BBDO New York; chairman, partner, AlmapBBDO São Paulo (Print + Out of Home)
  • Jo Sandow, creative producer, Supreme Music Berlin (Music + Sound Craft)
  • Sann Sava, CCO, Publicis Montréal (Direct Marketing)
  • Leslie Schaffer, co-CCO, Fallon NY/Minneapolis (Print + Out of Home)
  • Alexander Schill, global CCO, Serviceplan Munich (Integrated / Experiential + Immersive)
  • Perrine Schwartz, EP, Soldats Paris (Moving Image Craft)
  • Liz Taylor, global CCO, Ogilvy New York (Interactive + Online / Digital Craft / Mobile)

  • André Toledo, CCO, DAVID New York (Film)

The current list of all confirmed judges for The One Show 2023 juries can be viewed here, with more to be added shortly.

Source: © One Club
Sbu Sitole named a Dubai Lynx jury president

1 day ago

Entries to The One Show 2023 can be submitted now. Early entry deadline is 16 December 2022, with the regular deadline 27 January 2023. The extended deadline is 17 February 2023, and final deadline 3 March 2023.

Fees increase after each deadline period.Early judging starts in January 2023, with in person judging taking place in March. Finalists will be announced in May 2023, and Gold, Silver and Bronze Pencil and Merit winners will be announced during Creative Week in New York, 15 – 19 May 2023.

Read more: advertising, creative industries, Vumile Mavumengwana, creative awards, The One Club for Creativity

“The Missing Chapter” by Leo Burnett (India) for Procter & Gamble won one of the PR Grand Prix Awards in 2022
Source: © Sasko Sasko’s new care campaign – ‘People who care make things better’ - celebrates its people
Monique Nelson. Source: Supplied.
Image supplied. Game has launched its first ever festive season specific advert
Source: Supplied.
Balenciaga's controversial new campaign and the long history of 'shockvertising'
Image supplied. (L to r) Faheem Chaudhry, AdFocus aWards chairperson, Robyn Burger, Lisa Black and Angelina Faria (Student of the Year winner
#OrchidsandOnions: Your best friend in a time of need
