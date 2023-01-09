Retail Trends

Home | Newsletter 2022-1st | Newsletter 2022-2nd | 2021, 2020 | 2019 | eBooks: 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010 & 2009

Marketing & Media trends

Industry trends

BizTrends Sponsors

Advertising Trends


Marketing Trends


Youth Marketing Trends


Automotive Trends


Education Trends


Finance Trends


ICT Trends


Retail trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Marketing & Media trends

Property trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

#BizTrends2023 #Retail2023: What to look out for in 2023 and beyond

9 Jan 2023
Issued by: Smart Media
According to a recent study conducted by Nedbank, a slowdown in retail sales reflects a population feeling the crunch, with less money to spend - this situation is likely to persist into 2023.
#BizTrends2023 #Retail2023: What to look out for in 2023 and beyond

With the economy and rising inflation on top of everyone’s mind, there are several trends at the forefront of revolutionising the volatile retail sector in 2023 and beyond. These trends can be a great catalyst for increasing traffic in-store and online for brands.

1. M-commerce

Statista recently reported that about 78.6% of South Africans access the internet via mobile devices, and it’s anticipated to increase to 90% over the next five years. M-commerce (mobile commerce) for ease-of-use for shopping on a mobile device offers both convenience and efficiency.

For shoppers, if a brand’s website is user-friendly, it means longer browsing retention and enjoyment, to achieve the end goal – checkout. Once an online customer’s first party data is given to a brand, through direct communication, affinity for real-world experiences is increasingly likely. This balance to meet your audience where they are is a healthy strategy for sustainable growth.

2. Social media advertising

Roughly 27% of youth use social media to research, browse updates and make purchases according to a recent 2022 report by the GlobalWebIndex (GWI). It is believed that this figure will rise significantly in 2023 as mobile internet usage continues to grow worldwide.

The value of social media advertising lies in personal connections. By resonating with consumers, brands are afforded the opportunity to create ultimate brand awareness and more importantly, brand loyalty. It is also a tactic to reduce marketing costs while reaching the right audiences, at any time, easily.

3. Artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a rising topic. In 2023 this poses a key opportunity for businesses and brands to use it effectively. The value of AI is evident through web automation success in eCommerce and many SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) tools used in Digital Marketing. The modern marketers’ approach from funnel to flywheel, using powerful CRM and reducing silos within teams allows for seamless customer engagement by keeping customers on the websites for longer periods, and bringing them back thanks to data insights and user-friendliness. This also means the ability to scale due to less manual time-intensive admin.

Cecil Ungerer, chief sales officer at Smart Media.
Cecil Ungerer, chief sales officer at Smart Media.

“Technology is an effective tool to stay ahead of the game and create ultimate competitive advantage. The convenience of using these tools within your business to engage better with customers and improve brand loyalty is definitely the way forward,” says Mark Norton, marketing manager for Dis-Chem.

“We invest in the best technologies and partners to ensure 100% customer satisfaction. While brands are at the forefront of what we do, as customers ourselves, we see the need for brands to use all tools available to increase awareness and foot traffic. However, we complete the conversion for thousands of in-store visitors. And often collaborate to achieve this 360-degree approach to a shopper’s journey” says Cecil Ungerer, chief sales officer at Smart Media.

NextOptions
Smart Media
Smart Media is a solution-driven in-store innovator. We inspire confidence with retailers, strategically partnering with clients in the moment that matters, entrenching brand loyalty with shoppers by providing 360° solutions.
Read more: retail trends, #BizTrends2023, BizTrends 2023, BizTrends2023

Related

#BizTrends2023: Connecting with the disconnected youth. 3RC's learnings for brands
3RC#BizTrends2023: Connecting with the disconnected youth. 3RC's learnings for brands52 minutes ago
2023 the year of BIG IMPACT now launching
Bizcommunity.com2023 the year of BIG IMPACT now launching52 minutes ago
#BizTrends2023: Key trends in the automotive industry for 2023
Kia South Africa#BizTrends2023: Key trends in the automotive industry for 202352 minutes ago
Source: Craig Chidwari head of retirement at NMG Benefits.
#BizTrends2023: Retirement fund trends: here's how they will affect South Africans1 hour ago
Kerry Morris, CEO, The Tower Group
#BizTrends2023: The world at work in '231 hour ago
Ashlin Perumall, Partner - Corporate and M&A Practice Group, Baker McKenzie
#BizTrends2023: African fintech is trending1 hour ago
#BizTrends2023: Shoppers get back to the new normal
#BizTrends2023: Shoppers get back to the new normal1 hour ago
Source:
#BizTrends2023: How Artificial Intelligence is changing the insurance industry as you know it1 hour ago
Let's do Biz