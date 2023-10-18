Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

PG BisonSappiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Smart Buildings & Cities News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


#CybersecurityMonth: Smart cities are built from the network up

18 Oct 2023
By: Rebatho Madiba
Smart cities promise to transform urban life with innovative technology and data-driven solutions. The global market for smart cities is expected to reach $89.49 billion by 2023, growing at an annual rate of 13.13%.
Source: Pixabay/Pexels
Source: Pixabay/Pexels

Governments around the world are investing in smart city initiatives, and various rankings measure their performance and innovation. One such ranking is the IMD Smart City Index, which ranked Cairo, Algiers and Cape Town as the top three smart cities in Africa in 2023.

But to realise their full potential, these urban hubs need to ensure they have the right security and connectivity infrastructure in place.

Smart cities are characterised by their ability to improve the quality of life for their citizens with interconnected systems and technologies.

Each city has its own vision of what being "smart" means. It could be enhancing safety, sustainability and environmental protection, or simplifying access to services that were previously cumbersome and inefficient. To achieve these goals, smart cities need the right tools.

How Coca-Cola is supporting the circular economy
How Coca-Cola is supporting the circular economy

By 17 hours ago

Security and connectivity

Security and connectivity are the key enablers of smart city development. Connectivity is the backbone of the smart home, smart community, smart building, and smart industry.

It allows for seamless communication among devices, systems, and platforms - think of the Internet of Things (IoT), the network of devices and sensors that collect and exchange data, without a reliable connection.

This means that any smart city must start by building a smart foundation on a network that can handle the demands of IT.

Smart, in the context of the city, is a fully connected, fully integrated and sustainable intelligent space capable of processing data from people, devices and systems with ease.

#CybersecurityMonth: Smart cities are built from the network up

Operationally, this relies on network connectivity to pull together the threads across buildings, assets, services, and individuals. It is also the key to embedding security throughout any smart environment or city.

The network is the nervous system of the smart city, giving it the ability to connect across multiple touchpoints and reimagine citizen safety and wellbeing.

How? The answer lies in the data created by the smart solutions and collated by the network.

The important information, trends such as personnel, vehicles, facilities, alert incidents, and task processing are all critical to ensuring that the government has the information it needs to enhance decision-making and manage resources.

In addition, connectivity links systems to provide comprehensive security through video surveillance and rich visibility.

Here, the smart city can transform citizen safety by implementing cameras throughout the city for surveillance and monitoring purposes so there are no security blind spots and decision-makers have access to real-time information that can protect and save lives.

End-to-end solutions

Consider how this comprehensive security can translate into the real world. A fire breaks out in a building. The automatic fire alert system uses the data from the smoke and temperature sensors to trigger alarms and send alerts and nearby cameras are instantly linked to push out real-time images automatically to the nearest control centre.

Security personnel can confirm the fire alerts and rapidly initiate the emergency response procedure. The integrated security management system then links access controls in all entrances and exits to automatically open to the fire-free zones surrounding the building while all access points are opened to facilitate the safe evacuation of personnel.

Safeguarding the future of those who teach
Safeguarding the future of those who teach

9 hours ago

People affected by the fire are notified by SMS and guided to the closest escape and the relevant emergency services are dispatched to put out the fire.

Intrusion detection can be managed the same way – an interconnected web of devices provides security personnel with visibility into the threat and gives them the ability to orchestrate the right level of security response.

Smart ecosystem

Smart city visibility translates across vehicle retrieval, traffic management, emergency response, energy, and environment management and, of course, cybersecurity.

Creating a smart ecosystem, one must leverage next-generation technology that embeds connectivity, next-generation devices, intelligent platforms, and third-party expertise.

Smart city developers must consult with an extensive range of experts and find suppliers with the correct technologies, plus a robust backbone of resilient connectivity who have the tools to ensure that smart cities and smart environments are built to the highest standards.

These suppliers must also understand the critical priorities of physical and digital security and how to deploy it alongside the necessities of connectivity and technology ingenuity.

NextOptions

About Rebatho Madiba

Rebatho Madiba is the business development managing executive for digital platforms solutions at BCX.
Read more: connectivity, BCX, smart cities, #CybersecurityMonth

Related

#CybersecurityMonth: SA enterprises can benefit from AI cyber protection
#CybersecurityMonth: SA enterprises can benefit from AI cyber protection1 day ago
#CybersecurityMonth: What are Passkeys and why is it the future of online security?
#CybersecurityMonth: What are Passkeys and why is it the future of online security?11 Oct 2023
#CybersecurityMonth: Cyber-attack insurance is a complicated necessity
#CybersecurityMonth: Cyber-attack insurance is a complicated necessity11 Oct 2023
#CybersecurityMonth: One question can keep you safe from phishing scams
#CybersecurityMonth: One question can keep you safe from phishing scams10 Oct 2023
Source: Supplied. Andrew Dickson is the engineering executive at CBI-electric: low voltage.
Boosting property value: The rise of smart technology in South African homes1 Sep 2023
MTN is the latest mobile operator to bring eSIM to prepaid customers. Source: Brett Jorda/Unsplash
MTN brings eSIM to prepaid customers in South Africa25 Aug 2023
We first have to build this (smart) city
We first have to build this (smart) city5 Jul 2023
Celebrating Africa's top 5 smart cities: Showcasing progress and prowess
Celebrating Africa's top 5 smart cities: Showcasing progress and prowess5 Jun 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz