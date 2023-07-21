Leaders accelerating gender equality

From advocacy to action, join Shared Value Africa Initiative (SVAI), KPMG South Africa and University of Johannesburg (UJ) as they convene industry leaders on 18 August 2023, to address key drivers to gender equality and how business can accelerate it.

Gender equality in the workplace is not just a matter of fairness; it is a strategic imperative for businesses. Embracing gender equality fosters a diverse and inclusive work environment, leading to enhanced creativity, innovation, and problem-solving. By tapping into a wider talent pool and providing equal opportunities for all, businesses can attract and retain top talent, thereby improving productivity and performance.

Furthermore, addressing gender equality creates an empowered workforce - particularly those who have been victimised - that is more self-sustaining and has access to resources when faced with challenges. In addition, gender equality in the workplace can promote a culture of respect, inclusivity, and zero tolerance for harassment. Businesses can create safe environments that empower individuals and prevent abusive behaviours.

As a follow up to 2022’s launch of the report Costly Impact of GBV: Perceptions and Realities from the Private Sector in South Africa, this thought leadership event will highlight solutions and interventions offered by various sectors - as well as research that builds on the previous report.

It will also be an opportunity for discourse beyond SA borders as representatives from the Kenyan private sector (Steve Kiptinness, chief corporate affairs officer of Safaricom who will be speaking) as well as government (The Honourable Harriette Chiggai, Special Advisor on Gender Equality to the President of Kenya who will be in discussion with Prof Olive Shisana, who is SA President Ramaphosa’s Special Advisor on Gender Equality) will contribute.

Organisations across diverse industries, regardless of their size and structure, hold a shared responsibility to accelerate gender equality in the workplace. By working together, we can propel not only our individual businesses forward, but also stimulate our wider economies, and ultimately contribute positively to the overall progress of our society.

For more information and to attend virtually, please click here.