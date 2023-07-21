Food ubuntu for Madiba

One million meals for Madiba: This Mandela Day, as millions of South African households face hunger amidst the winter cold, volunteers like Coronation CFO Mary-Anne Musekiwa and marketing director Wisahl Ganief joined Food Forward SA in Cape Town to pack 150 tons of food for one million meals for the hungry. Packing events took place in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban. Several companies participated, including Coronation which had 55 staff members joining the efforts for at least 67 minutes each to help relieve food insecurity in the country. According to StatsSA, an estimated 2.1million households in South Africa are officially food insecure. Picture credit: Werner Ryke

