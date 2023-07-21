Industries

Food, Water & Energy Security South Africa

Africa


Food ubuntu for Madiba

21 Jul 2023
Issued by: Coronation
According to Stats SA, 2.1million households in South Africa are officially food insecure. This Mandela Day, several companies including Coronation, joined forces with FoodForward SA to pack 150 tons of food for one million meals for the hungry. Packing events took place in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban.
One million meals for Madiba: This Mandela Day, as millions of South African households face hunger amidst the winter cold, volunteers like Coronation CFO Mary-Anne Musekiwa and marketing director Wisahl Ganief joined Food Forward SA in Cape Town to pack 150 tons of food for one million meals for the hungry. Packing events took place in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban. Several companies participated, including Coronation which had 55 staff members joining the efforts for at least 67 minutes each to help relieve food insecurity in the country. According to StatsSA, an estimated 2.1million households in South Africa are officially food insecure. Picture credit: Werner Ryke
Food ubuntu for Madiba: This Mandela Day, as millions of South African households starve in the winter cold, volunteers from companies like Coronation embraced the spirit of ubuntu to help Food Forward SA pack 150 tons of food for one million meals for the hungry. Packing events took place in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban. Several companies participated, including Coronation which had 55 staff members joining the efforts for at least 67 minutes each to help relieve food insecurity in the country. According to StatsSA, an estimated 2.1million households in South Africa are officially food insecure. Picture credit: Werner Ryke
Coronation
As one of the largest independent fund managers in South Africa, Coronation invests the long-term savings of millions of South Africans.
