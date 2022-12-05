Second annual Solar Power Africa conference to explore strategies for energy security

The second annual Solar Power Africa conference will take place 8-10 February at the Cape Town International Convention Centre under the theme 'Innovating under the African sun'.

Source: Gallo/Getty

Designed to explore strategies for energy security, the conference aims to foster the exchange of ideas, knowledge and expertise for furthering solar power and renewable energy development in Africa.

Solar Power Africa 2023 is organised by Messe Frankfurt South Africa, in partnership with the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (Sapvia).

“Solar power has the potential to mitigate some of the debilitating effects of South Africa’s energy crisis. Government and industry are looking to capitalise on the ample solar resources that we are blessed with in this country, and Solar Power Africa is designed to facilitate the right conversations and inspire innovative solutions that will help us meet our energy needs," says Michael Dehn, MD of Messe Frankfurt South Africa.

Solar PV's transformative role

“We need to unleash solar PV generation capacity for an energy secure, resilient and sustainable future whilst ensuring that both the country’s climate commitments and national development objectives are achieved. Solar PV, combined with storage, has the potential to play a transformative role in this transition and through Solar Power Africa we hope to inspire, excite and facilitate the right connections and collaborations that will accelerate the adoption of solar power across Africa,” says Dr Rethabile Melamu, Sapvia CEO.