Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comMiWayFood Forward SAOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Climate Change News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


SA needs $250bn over 3 decades for clean energy transition - report

26 May 2022
By: Wendell Roelf
Moving South Africa's coal-dominated economy onto a greener footing will require at least $250bn over the next three decades, a report released on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum said on Thursday, 26 May.
Smoke rises from the Duvha coal-based power station owned by state power utility Eskom, in Mpumalanga province. Reuters/Mike Hutchings
Smoke rises from the Duvha coal-based power station owned by state power utility Eskom, in Mpumalanga province. Reuters/Mike Hutchings

Around half of the total investment, $125bn, is needed to ramp up wind and solar power projects as the country mothballs coal-fired plants that currently supply the bulk of its energy needs, said the consultation document.

The report was produced by academics at South Africa's Stellenbosch University in conjunction with the Blended Finance Taskforce, a body set up in 2017 to help mobilise large-scale private capital in a bid to end poverty in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

South Africa is the world's 12th biggest emitter of climate warming gases and the biggest in Africa. In November, the United States, Britain, France, Germany and the European Union agreed to offer an $8.5bn package to help South Africa accelerate its transition from coal, although exact details and timelines are still being discussed.

Egypt wants to shift focus to developing countries in climate talks - official
Egypt wants to shift focus to developing countries in climate talks - official

By 1 day ago


More equitable energy system


"It will take at least $250bn spent over the next three decades to transition to a low-carbon, more equitable energy system in South Africa under an ambitious decarbonisation scenario (coal off by 2040)," the authors said.

Besides building up renewable projects and infrastructure, funding is also earmarked for gas plants and energy flexibility, new transmission lines as well ensuring that thousands of coal workers whose jobs are threatened will be reskilled, a political hot potato for the ruling African National Congress government and its labour allies.

"Aligning the right type of capital with the right investments and costs is key to meeting South Africa's just energy transition objectives," the report said, adding that the definition of "just" should extend beyond workers to address the challenges of communities in coal-dependent areas.
NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: climate change, decarbonisation, just energy transition, Wendell Roelf

Related

Source:
Climate Actions Now launches monthly events17 minutes ago
Egypt wants to shift focus to developing countries in climate talks - official
Egypt wants to shift focus to developing countries in climate talks - official1 day ago
AfDB approves $1.5bn emergency food facility
AfDB approves $1.5bn emergency food facility3 days ago
Former South African President Jacob Zuma enters the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, 31 January 2022. Jerome Delay / Pool via Reuters / File Photo
Another delay for Zuma's corruption trial18 May 2022
Global warming made KZN floods twice as likely - study
Global warming made KZN floods twice as likely - study13 May 2022
Government still interrogating $8.5bn climate deal with Western nations
Government still interrogating $8.5bn climate deal with Western nations10 May 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz