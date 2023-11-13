Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ambani Reputation ManagementKLACatchwordsTLC Worldwide AfricaGreenCapeCoronationSAICASappiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Food, Water & Energy Security News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    R16m UK-SA Water Innovation Lead Customer Programme fund launches

    13 Nov 2023
    13 Nov 2023
    The R16m UK-SA Water Innovation Lead Customer Programme fund is being launched at a time when South Africa and the UK are facing a raft of water security challenges.
    Image supplied. An R16m UK-SA Water Innovation Lead Customer Programme fund has launched
    Image supplied. An R16m UK-SA Water Innovation Lead Customer Programme fund has launched

    This includes water shortages, capacity constraints on investing in new infrastructure, and maintenance of existing facilities. It also comes as countries across the globe work to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goal 6 (“Clean Water and Sanitation for All”).

    Established by the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) and Innovate UK, the UK Government’s national innovation agency, the fund will support collaborative research, development and commercial partnerships between South African and British water utilities and innovations in water management, distribution and treatment.

    The fund aims to forge partnerships between South African and British water utilities and innovators with proven solutions to enable greater access to clean water and sanitation.

    SA and UK share common issues

    “South Africa and the UK share common issues such as droughts, ageing infrastructure, and the ever-growing needs of expanding populaces,” says Dr Nee-Joo Teh, head of Global Alliance at Innovate UK.

    “This initiative is an opportunity for us to build stronger linkages between our two countries.“It is an opportunity for innovators to engage with their global counterparts, explore new environments, and create value for both markets and their communities.

    “By combining the resources, talent, expertise and experiences of our respective water sectors, we can work together to solve our collective challenges,” explains Teh.

    Dayanandan Naidoo, head of the Natural Resources and Energy business unit at TIA says the partnership with Innovate UK ties in with TIA's mandate and mission to harness technological innovation and knowledge for the betterment of all South Africans.

    “By stimulating and supporting collaborative water innovation, we can promote economic growth and improve our citizens’ quality of life," says Naidoo.

    Eligible entries

    Eligible entries must propose a partnership between at least one South African and one UK-based organisation.

    Of the R16m in funding available, R5m is being provided by TIA for South African organisations, while Innovate UK is providing €500,000 (approx. R11.4m at the current exchange rate) for their UK partners.

    Innovate UK’s Global Alliance Africa project will manage the fund, which is divided into two streams based on Technology Readiness Levels (TRL). South African organisations with projects at TRL 4 to 6 can receive grants up to R500,000 and their UK partners up to €25,000.

    For projects at TRL 6 to 8, South African entities are awarded up to R1m, with UK partners eligible for up to €100,000. Additionally, Global Alliance Africa and TIA will offer technical support and assist in finding and connecting South African and UK partners.

    Tested proof-of-concept solutions

    Applicants with innovative, tested proof-of-concept solutions that address key challenges will be prioritised.

    These challenges fall into two thematic areas:

    1. Digitalisation, focusing on water resource management, leak detection and reduction, data-driven decision making, improved water quality monitoring, enhanced water treatment, better water distribution and access, water billing and revenue management, and remote monitoring of rural water infrastructure.

    2. Effective waste management in the fields of wastewater treatment efficiency, water reuse and recycling, energy recovery, and nutrient recovery.

    South African start-ups, small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs), large businesses, and research and technology institutions are invited to apply.

    Read more: sustainability, sanitation, ESG, Technology Innovation Agency, water shortages, clean water, TIA, droughts, water innovation
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: Supplied.
    Khetha 2024 Story Project launches journalism fund to tackle wildlife crime
    5 hours
    Source: Supplied. Lisa Reynolds, chief executive officer of GBCSA.
    GBCSA's 16th Convention: Driving sustainability in built environment
    2 days
    Source: Supplied. A Redefine net-zero building in Sandton.
    Redefine Properties doubles down on ESG initiatives to foster business resilience
    11 Oct 2023
    SA Innovation Summit is important third place for the startup ecosystem
    SA Innovation Summit is important third place for the startup ecosystem
    3 Oct 2023
    Source: Malcolm Horne, Group chief executive officer of Broll Property Group.
    Africa Proptech Forum signals new possibilities for real estate
    27 Sep 2023
    Apple accelerates environmental goals and announces first carbon neutral products
    Apple accelerates environmental goals and announces first carbon neutral products
    13 Sep 2023
    Dr Mthokosizi was the 2016 winner of Biosciences Award. Source: x.com
    Entries the 2023 Gauteng Accelerator Programme Innovation Competition now!
    16 Aug 2023
    Woolworths' eco mannequins in newly launched Wedit stores
    Woolworths' eco mannequins in newly launched Wedit stores
    15 Aug 2023
    Must read
    Kariega parents fight to save &quot;beacon of hope&quot; farm school
    EducationKariega parents fight to save "beacon of hope" farm school
     1 hour
    Source: Supplied.
    HealthcareKena Health 2023 App of the Year at the annual MTN Business App Awards
    2 hours
    African air cargo down 0.1%, capacity up 2.7% in Sept
    Logistics & TransportAfrican air cargo down 0.1%, capacity up 2.7% in Sept
    3 hours
    Source:
    FinancePotential Vat increase a double-edged sword, says tax expert
     3 hours
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz