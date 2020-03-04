Primedia Outdoor upsurges its media holding in Eswatini

Primedia Outdoor, the largest wholly South-African-owned out-of-home media specialist, recently extended its offering with the construction of five new Prime Towers in the heart of Eswatini (Swaziland).
Prime Towers – which measures 11.0m x 3.0m – is strategically located in three high populous towns, Pigg’s Peak, Nhlangano and Mbabane; the largest urban centre in Eswatini. The addition of these monumental high-impact Prime Towers serves to prove Primedia Outdoor as the leading provider of OOH media solutions in the rest of Africa.
“We are ecstatic to cement our position in Eswatini by adding these five high reaching and impactful four-sided static out-of-home structures to our current holding,” said Tamara van Eeckhoven, chief operating officer of Primedia Outdoor Rest of Africa. “They offer brand dominance in key towns across the region, targeting commuters traveling both inbound and outbound,” she added.
“Our KFC campaign in Swaziland was hugely successful from a visual and impact perspective with the use of the Prime Towers,” said Belinda Forbes, marketing manager of Alliance Foods. “We are extremely pleased with the quality of assets and exceptional service, Primedia Outdoor has to offer,” she added.
Bordered by South Africa and Mozambique, Eswatini’s economy is mainly dependant on agriculture, forestry, mining, textile manufacturing as well as tourism. The state now has an estimated population of 1.15 million with a 1.04% growth rate, according to World Population Review 2019.
About Primedia Outdoor
Primedia Outdoor is the premier provider of out-of-home media solutions within sub-Saharan Africa. A level one BBEEE contributor, Primedia Outdoor is currently the largest wholly South African-owned outdoor advertising media specialist offering national outdoor exposure throughout South Africa and high reach in key markets in rest of Africa. Primedia Outdoor offers flexible coverage of the entire LSM/SEM spectrum, targeting cosmopolitan consumers in major urban areas through to those living in rural communities.
Primedia Outdoor delivers exposure across a mix of media opportunities and audience environments, including high-end digital signs, airport advertising, freeway and suburban spectaculars and street furniture, as well as static advertising and digital screens in malls. Since 2018, the Primedia Unlimited Malls business unit has been integrated into the Primedia Outdoor stable. With the integration, Primedia Outdoor’s total media offering makes major retail and brand platforms accessible to advertisers, offering media solutions that integrate shopper connections during the path to purchase journey.
Issued by Primedia Outdoor
For further information, please contact Jorja Wilkins
Primedia Outdoor is a national outdoor advertising media specialist. Part of the Out-of- Home division of Primedia (Pty) Ltd, Primedia Outdoor focuses primarily on the marketing and selling of outdoor advertising signage.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.