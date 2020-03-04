Primedia Outdoor upsurges its media holding in Eswatini

Primedia Outdoor, the largest wholly South-African-owned out-of-home media specialist, recently extended its offering with the construction of five new Prime Towers in the heart of Eswatini (Swaziland).

Prime Towers – which measures 11.0m x 3.0m – is strategically located in three high populous towns, Pigg’s Peak, Nhlangano and Mbabane; the largest urban centre in Eswatini. The addition of these monumental high-impact Prime Towers serves to prove Primedia Outdoor as the leading provider of OOH media solutions in the rest of Africa.“We are ecstatic to cement our position in Eswatini by adding these five high reaching and impactful four-sided static out-of-home structures to our current holding,” said Tamara van Eeckhoven, chief operating officer of Primedia Outdoor Rest of Africa. “They offer brand dominance in key towns across the region, targeting commuters traveling both inbound and outbound,” she added.“Our KFC campaign in Swaziland was hugely successful from a visual and impact perspective with the use of the Prime Towers,” said Belinda Forbes, marketing manager of Alliance Foods. “We are extremely pleased with the quality of assets and exceptional service, Primedia Outdoor has to offer,” she added.Bordered by South Africa and Mozambique, Eswatini’s economy is mainly dependant on agriculture, forestry, mining, textile manufacturing as well as tourism. The state now has an estimated population of 1.15 million with a 1.04% growth rate, according to World Population Review 2019.