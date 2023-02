Eskom announced on Friday, 24 February, that it has appointed Calib Cassim as its interim chief executive following Andre de Ruyter's departure.

Source: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Cassim had been serving as Eskom's chief financial officer and will lead the Eskom management team until further notice, Eskom said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Eskom's board of directors asked de Ruyter to leave his position immediately after he claimed in an interview with eNCA that the governing party was corrupt.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has rejected De Ruyter's corruption claims.