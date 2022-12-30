DMRE's response to Eskom diesel licence claims

Eskom can save billions with diesel import licence – but De Ruyter says progress with DMRE is slow was published on the 29 December on News24.
The DMRE response provides the following clarity:
With regards to claims that there is a potential saving of R6 per litre between the Basic Fuel Price and the Wholesale price, the DMRE would like to indicate that the R6 is mainly made up of taxes that the DMRE has no control over.
However, if Eskom wants to be exempted from paying taxes which include the Fuel Levy and Road Accident Fund Levy, Eskom should approach the relevant authorities.
The DMRE confirms that Eskom has applied for the diesel wholesale licence, however it was not awarded since the application did not meet certain requirements, the details of which have been shared with Eskom as the applicant.
As the per the legislated application process, Eskom can appeal the decision of the Controller of Petroleum Products to the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy. That appeal has not been received by the Minister. The DMRE remains available to discuss its concerns with Eskom as it does with all other applicants.