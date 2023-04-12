Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

TBWAThe CoupBroad MediaRand ShowOur Salad MixIQbusiness InsightsInvibes AdvertisingAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingGrey AfricaBoomtownTractor OutdoorBOO! Surprising Media SolutionsDMASAVicinity MediaHOT 102.7FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Social Media News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Does Twitter Inc. no longer exist?

12 Apr 2023
Twitter Inc. no longer exists as an independent company after it has merged with the newly created shell firm X Corp.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Twitter changed its incorporated name to X Corp., which is owner and CEO Elon Musk’s long-envisioned everything app that he says will extend far past what we know as social media.It is currently unclear what a name change means for Twitter, which has seen a lot of upheaval since Musk purchased it for $44bn last year.

Previously, Musk has said he wants to transform Twitter/X into a service similar to China’s WeChat, and wants it to be the biggest financial institution in the world.

Big tech is firing employees by the thousands. Why? And how worried should we be?
Big tech is firing employees by the thousands. Why? And how worried should we be?

By 15 Feb 2023

Musk tweeted about the new move earlier this week with the single character “X” which immediately sparked chatter about what he meant.

According to Forbes, Twitter is valued at $20 bn, which is 50% less than it was worth last year. In January there were reports that Twitter had been hit by a 40% year-on-year drop in revenue after more than 500 advertisers paused spending.

Twitter’s main source of income is advertising with $5.1bn in revenue in 2021. But advertisers pulled out after concerns of a rise in hate speech on the platform and an increase in impersonator accounts after the platform relaunched its blue tick system.

NextOptions
Read more: social media, twitter, app, Elon Musk

Related

Youth encouraged to visit the merSeta at the Rand Show
Rand ShowYouth encouraged to visit the merSeta at the Rand Show22 hours ago
Source: © Cottonbro Studio TikTok has refreshed Community Guidelines to take effect on 21 April
TikTok updates community guidelines5 Apr 2023
Source: © Pixabay A Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change report analyses the online conversation around recent EFF’s National Shutdown
Social media report on the EFF National Shutdown31 Mar 2023
Image supplied. Social media monitoring is the best way to find out what people are saying about a brand
Social media monitoring delivers better campaign planning24 Mar 2023
Source:
Lineker-BBC row: survey shows how different outlets approach their staff's social media presence20 Mar 2023
Image supplied. the MMA SA Smarties 2023 finalsits have been announced. The image shows the Marketer of Year winner and finalists in 2022
MMA SA's Smarties Awards finalists announced14 Mar 2023
Source:
Joe Biden takes further steps to ban TikTok in US8 Mar 2023
Source: © Camilo Jimene A strong social media presence provides companies with so many different ways to build and maintain brand loyalty with customers
Social media: The channel to build and maintain customer brand loyalty27 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz