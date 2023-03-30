Lumko Jimlongo appointed as editor of SABC News Channel

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced the appointment of Lumko Jimlongo as editor of the SABC News Channel (24-hour News Channel on DSTV 404) with effect from 01 April 2023.

Lumko Jimlongo. Source: Supplied.

Jimlongo is an award-winning journalist and multi-skilled media professional, with a career that spans over 18 years. He has risen through the ranks and held various positions in the newsroom including executive producer of the SABC’s flagship news breakfast show, Morning Live.

Changes

Moshoeshoe Monare, group executive for news and current affairs, says “This appointment comes at a time when the news channel is implementing changes that will assist in retaining its position as the most trusted news source”.

He said Jimlongo will immediately execute the channel’s look and feel and implement the line-up and shows from Monday.

Unfiltered, currently on free to air channel S3, makes its debut on the news channel with the introduction of academic and podcast host Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh. The show will bring hard-hitting interviews that take an in-depth look into issues beyond the headlines. Unfiltered will feature twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, between 8pm to 9pm.

Relevant content

Former SABC News politics reporter Mbali Thethani makes her return to the news division to anchor their brand-new daily news wrap show, Late Edition between 9pm and 12am. Together with Flo Letoaba, they will wrap up the news of the day and give the viewer an opportunity to catch up on all the stories of the day and late breaking stories.

Monare says the changes reflect the public broadcaster’s commitment to deliver quality and relevant content to South African viewers.