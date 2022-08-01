Industries

    Africa


    Movie Room to launch on DStv

    1 Aug 2022
    A new, creatively curated movie channel, Movie Room, goes live on DStv channel 113 on 27 August.
    Image supplied. Cinema buffs, action afficionados and casual viewers alike will be spoilt for choice when a new movie channel, Movie Room, goes live
    Image supplied. Cinema buffs, action afficionados and casual viewers alike will be spoilt for choice when a new movie channel, Movie Room, goes live

    The channel is the brainchild of Ngwato Nkosi Group, known as the founders of the disruptive, audience-centric and highly successful Newzroom Afrika news and information service.

    The company, which is a partnership between television entrepreneurs Thabile Ngwato and Thokozani Nkosi, is building on the strong platform created by Newzroom Afrika to expand its entertainment business with the launch of Movie Room.

    Unique perspective

    “This channel will offer entertaining local and international movies 24/7, from big blockbuster hits to unforgettable cinema classics,” says Nkosi.

    “We’ll be carefully curating the line-up to cater for every mood – whether it’s edge-of-your-seat action you’re after, or the comfort of an old favourite.

    “Of course, we’ll also apply the unique perspective that we’ve become known for,” Nkosi says.

    Second from left to right: Christopher Puta - MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy Director Southern Africa, Emma Gichonge - MultiChoice Malawi Acting MD, Mr. Hetherwick Njati - Pricipal Secretary Ministry of Information & Digitization, Neil McCarthy - Masterclass facilitator, writer, producer, actor at the Malawi leg of the MultiChoice Talent Factory expansion programme
    MultiChoice invests in training initiative to boost African TV production

    14 Jul 2022

    Bold ambition for the future

    Ngwato says the company had a bold ambition to build an African news and entertainment platform for the future.

    “This is an exciting next step in our journey. Newzroom Afrika has been successful beyond all expectations, and we will use the experience of setting up the channel from scratch to make smart decisions in our approach with Movie Room.

    “Our team is entrepreneurial by nature and we have a core group of seasoned and creative talent that sets us apart,” Ngwato said.

    Georginah Machiridza, executive head content strategy & 3rd party channels at MultiChoice says, Movie Room would give viewers even more options in their selection of entertainment for every viewing occasion.

    “We’re excited to bring subscribers the widest possible choice of fine movies to satisfy all tastes and seasons,” says Machiridza.

    Read more: Multichoice, Thabile Ngwato, NewzRoom Afrika



