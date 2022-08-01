Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Irvine PartnersFlow CommunicationsJCDecaux AfricaThe Odd NumberAlgoa FMTopco MediaTalkwalkerDemographicaEast Coast RadioNewzroom AfrikaDigital School of MarketingRX AfricaSHAREit GroupJacaranda FMTractor OutdoorEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • MW Integrated Producer Cape Town
  • Journalist Nelspruit
  • Handyman Johannesburg
  • Chief Reporter Durban
  • Intermediate DTP Operator Cape Town
  • PR Specialist Writer Johannesburg
  • Digital Designer Johannesburg
  • Food Editor Cape Town
  • Online Editor Cape Town
  • Copywriter - Digital Marketing and B2B Somerset West
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    5 South African recipients announced as part of the third Google News Initiative Innovation Challenge

    1 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Irvine Partners
    Five South African recipients have been selected as part of Google's News Initiative (GNI) Innovation Challenge. Daily Maverick, Quote This Woman+, Media Hack Collective, Open Cities Lab, and Code for Africa (CfA) are among the 34 recipients drawn from Israel, Turkey, Middle East and Africa. The recipients, among them 21 journalists and publishers from 10 countries in Africa, were selected for their work in promoting diversity, equality, and inclusion in the journalism industry. The GNI Innovation Challenge is part of Google's $300m commitment to helping journalism thrive in the digital era and has seen news innovators step forward with many exciting initiatives demonstrating new thinking.
    5 South African recipients announced as part of the third Google News Initiative Innovation Challenge

    “This year, we sought to broaden our criteria to include digital innovation initiatives that promote goals like reader engagement, new reader income, subscriptions, disinformation among other things. Following a thorough assessment, numerous interviews, and a final jury selection, 34 projects from 17 countries were chosen to receive $3.2m in funding,” said Ludovich Blecher, head of innovation, Google News Initiative.

    The recipients met all the five criteria requirements including impact on the news ecosystem, equity and inclusion, inspiration, innovation, diversity, and feasibility. Some of the African recipients include Kenya’s Wananchi Reporting, Nigeria’s Dubawa, and South Africa’s Quote This Woman+.

    South Africa’s Quote This Woman+, an interactive online database solution and tool helps journalists and newsrooms to efficiently access diverse expert sources for their news coverage. The database provides a growing community of African women+ experts from all fields, including science, public health, economic policy, politics, education reform, environmental justice and more.

    Wananchi Reporting provides features that allow both the unserved and underserved Kenyans from remote and excluded areas to tell their stories and highlight diversity in a manner that avoids misrepresentation by allowing them to contribute to the news ecosystem through their technology-driven interactive platform.

    Nigeria’s Dubawa is a digital platform that helps newsrooms source and license quality images from local African photographers and photojournalists. Starting with Nigeria, Atlas is looking to host relevant news images and editorial images curated from local African photographers and photojournalists which anyone can instantly download.

    This year’s challenge received a total of 425 submissions from 42 countries, representing a 27% increase in total applications. Notably, there was a significant increase in applications from news organisations undertaking fact checking activities at 118% when compared to previous innovation challenges in the region. Proposed projects which use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) also showed significant growth (92%), reflecting a trend across the news ecosystem to embrace cutting edge new technologies and data.

    Below is the breakdown of more winners from the continent:

    Burkina Faso

    1. Association des Blogueurs du Burkina

    Burundi

    2. RegionWeek

    Congo

    3. Congo Check
    4. Afrikpic/Halvest Company

    Egypt

    5. Egyptian Streets
    6. OSH for Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence Research

    Kenya

    7. Nation Media Group PLC
    8. Wananchi Reporting

    Morocco

    9. Morocco World News

    Niger

    10. African Development University

    Nigeria

    11. The Republic
    12. TheCable
    13. Dubawa, Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development
    14. HumAngle Media
    15. Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ)

    South Africa

    16. Daily Maverick
    17. Quote This Woman+
    18. Media Hack Collective
    19. Open Cities Lab
    20. Code for Africa (CfA)

    Uganda

    21. Minority Africa

    Complete details of all selected projects available at the Google News Initiative website.

    NextOptions
    Irvine Partners
    Irvine Partners is a Public Relations & Integrated Marketing Agency with offices in London, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Nairobi, Lagos and Accra.
    Read more: Google, Daily Maverick



    Related

    How Google fuels its brand value fire
    KantarHow Google fuels its brand value fire26 Jul 2022
    Source: © Indian Express South Africa's Competition Commission, has provisionally found that Google's paid search results distort competition, making it a &quot;de facto monopolist&quot; in general search.
    SA Competition Commission: Google "de facto monopolist" in general search15 Jul 2022
    Source: © rawpixel This year’s IAB South Africa / PwC Internet Advertising Revenue Report – 2021 Study has been released
    IAB SA / PWC Report shows a healthy digital advertising industry14 Jul 2022
    Source: Takealot
    Market inquiry findings suggest big changes for SA's leading online platforms14 Jul 2022
    Measurement in a changing environment
    Sprout Performance PartnersMeasurement in a changing environment13 Jul 2022
    Mixing marketing with neurons to create powerful relevance
    IMC ConferenceMixing marketing with neurons to create powerful relevance6 Jul 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz