The Al-Imdaad Foundation joins forces with Rescue SA to provide hands-on support during emergency situations

The Al-Imdaad Foundation team will provide relief services and Rescue SA will focus on rescue and specialised services. The Foundation can also mobilise its medical volunteers in South Africa to join the deployment if necessary.

This collaboration forms part of the Al-Imdaad Foundation’s continuous commitment to supporting those in need, especially during emergency situations such as natural disasters.

About the organisations

The Al-Imdaad Foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing aid and assistance to communities in need worldwide. The NPO has been serving humanity for two decades and has impacted countless lives, providing support through international and local disaster relief, education, healthcare, and community development programmes.

Rescue South Africa has 30 years of experience in international rescue and recovery operations. It currently holds the biggest cache of urban search and rescue (USAR) equipment in sub-Saharan Africa and can dispatch a fully self-sustaining rescue operations camp for up to two weeks at a time. The team has conducted many successful operations over the years, including rescuing around 600 people in 2019 during Cyclone Idai in Mozambique.

What’s next for the partnership?

The partnership aims to focus on providing emergency assistance in sub-Saharan Africa as official rescue agencies in this region are often under resourced. Joint deployment will take place in any disaster scenario where the partners have decided that it is necessary.

One of the latest collaborations between the parties happened during the devastating March 2023 cyclone disaster in Malawi where nearly half a million people were affected by Cyclone Freddy. Rescue SA helped stranded people to safety and the Al-Imdaad Foundation provided necessities such asfood, hygiene items, water purifiers, and shelter support.

To learn how you can aid in the Al-Imdaad Foundation’s relief efforts, visit the website at www.alimdaad.com.



