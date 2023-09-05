Top international creatives for Loeries 2023 juries presidents

The Loeries Awards have announced the five international jury presidents who will lead this year's juries to judge the best creative work from Africa and the Middle East region.

The Loeries has annolunced top international creatives for 2023 international jury presidents. (L to r:) Marco Venturelli, CEO/CCO Publicis Conseil and CCO Publicis Groupe France, Geet Rathi, creative director, Area 23, Brad Reilly, McCann Enterprise chief creative officer, Shannon Washington, US CCO R/GA, and Paul Chan creative leader, Cheil

Judging takes place during Loeries Creative Week that will be held in Cape Town, from 2 – 6 October 2023.

Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of Loeries says the Loeries is very honoured to have an exceptionally high calibre jury president roster this year.

“Our international jury residents come from some of the most esteemed agencies from around the world and they personally are some of the most celebrated creatives in our industry from countries as diverse as Hong Kong, France, US, and the UK.”

He adds, “I am really excited and look forward to welcoming all of our international jury presidents to South Africa to Loeries Creative Week in Cape Town to start judging and I know that the entire Africa and Middle East region will be richer and benefit from all of their insights and advice.”

Untapped talent

Shannon Washington, the US CCO for R/GA, who is the Jury President of the Digital category for the 45th annual Loeries Awards.

For Washington the Loeries are an opportunity to get to know some of the local agencies. “While I am familiar with the work from Africa and the Middle East region, I believe that the continent and Middle East region are vastly untapped in terms of talent; yet they have some of the best and brightest ideas.”

Give people a reason to care

Geet Rathi, the award-winning Creative Director, currently with Area 23, New York, has been announced as the Jury President of the Design category.

Rathi is looking forward to seeing work that is functional but worth talking about by giving people a reason to care. “This way we might be able to respond to needs in society, which is powerful,” she says.

Work that makes you feel something

Creative leader of creative helm of Cheil, Paul Chan is the International Jury President for PR, LIVE, OOH and Integrated jury.

Chan says he will be looking for “brilliant, inspiring ideas that are beautifully executed and have a clear purpose. But over and above this, we’ll be looking for work that makes you feel something. Does it pass the ‘holy shit’ test? The best work always stops you in your tracks. It punches you in the gut, and it stays with you long after you’ve seen it. This is the work that’s really inspiring.”

Exist in culture

Marco Venturelli, CEO/CCO Publicis Conseil and CCO Publicis Groupe France will head up the Film Jury.

Venturelli says “If you want to have an impact on culture, you have to exist in culture.” He adds “I expect these to consider the new realities we face, socially, economically and environmentally. The Loeries has an excellent reputation in Africa and the rest of the region and receiving these awards not only gives the winners visibility but also international recognition for their communication initiatives.”

The ruler of the radio

This year’s Radio and Radio crafts jury president is not stranger to Africa. Brad Reilly, current McCann Enterprise Chief Creative Officer, was previously BBDO South Africa’s executive creative director across the continent. He says the region is known for being the ruler of the radio. “As the category evolves globally into the broader realms of audio, I am hoping to see (or better hear) how the kings and queens of the medium will continue to redefine it.”

Tickets are on sale now. Go to loeries.com for more information.