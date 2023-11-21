The 13th edition of Top 500: SA's Best Managed Companies is live!

Inside we have a number of stories and articles to interest, celebrate and inform our community of Top 500 readers. These include: A Look at Impact Investing, the importance of mentorship and based on findings in the Harvard Review, we ask the all important question, “What kind of leader Are you?”

The publication has five segments: Leadership, Technology, Podcasts, Tips and Advice, Sector Overviews and of course, the all important index and ranking of the Top 500 Best Managed Companies in South Africa. The index and ranking are the culmination of a year’s worth of research using criteria formulated with the expert advice of Morné Oosthuizen, Chief Research Officer and Deputy Director of the Development Policy Research Unit at UCT.

Delving into the realm of tech, our publication would not be complete without a deep dive into ChatGPT and the possibilities and challenges presented by AI. In our Tips and Advice section we look at 'Managing' GenZs and how to achieve work/life balance, while our podcasts include strategic business leader Jessica Spira (Virgin Active), Barry Venter, CEO at Nashua LTD and the man finding the X factor, KC Rottok Chesaina.

We sincerely hope you enjoy the read,

The Top 500 Team