    Qatar Airways wins 'World's Leading Airline' and more at travel awards

    5 Dec 2023
    5 Dec 2023
    Qatar Airways has clinched a total of three awards at the World Travel Awards. The airline was recognised for its commitment to excellence and travel experience, receiving the awards for ‘World's Leading Airline', 'World's Leading Airline - Business Class' and 'World's Leading Airline Lounge - Business Class: Al Mourjan Business Lounge'.
    Source:
    Source: Qatar Airways Facebook

    The World Travel Awards brings together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to celebrate notable achievements in aviation and travel. The airline remains committed to providing unmatched service, and furthering innovation and sustainability, all while maintaining its position as a global leader in the industry.

    The World's Leading Airline award acknowledges Qatar Airways' dedication to passenger satisfaction. The 'World's Leading Airline - Business Class” award has reinforced it as the best way to travel, owing to its unparalleled quality service and luxury. The award for the World's Leading Airline Lounge - Business Class: Al Mourjan Business Lounge, an achievement for Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport.

    Qatar Airways Group chief executive officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, says: "Qatar Airways is committed to pushing the boundaries of excellence and is proud of the recognition we have received at the World Travel Awards. These accolades reinforce our dedication to delivering nothing short of exceptional services to our passengers at each touchpoint."

    World Travel Awards founder, Graham E. Cooke, says: Qatar Airways continues to soar to new heights, and I am delighted that both the industry and the general public have acknowledged this unrivalled excellence by voting it World’s Leading Airline 2023, World’s Leading Airline - Business Class 2023 and ‘World’s Leading Airline Lounge - Business Class 2023’. The commitment of the entire Qatar Airways team serves as an inspiration to us all."

    Source:
    Let's do Biz