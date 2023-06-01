Table Mountain Cableway to close for annual maintenance work

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company will suspend all cable car operations for two weeks in July to allow for yearly maintenance work. Cable cars will be unavailable from 24 July until 7 August 2023.

"The safety and comfort of our visitors are very important to us. Our annual maintenance periods allow us to make important updates and upgrades to all aspects of our business and operations so that we can offer visitors an even better and more enjoyable experience by the time we reopen," explains Wahida Parker, managing director for the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC).

Source: Supplied

Operations closed for six weeks in the middle of 2022, to allow for major maintenance work. The required maintenance work this time around is less intense and thus only requires two weeks of closure.

"Whether it is a long or a short closure, our priority is always the safety and comfort of our visitors and our staff members. We conform to the best safety standards and our annual closures help us to check that we’re meeting these requirements," says Parker.

She adds that they are aware this closure will take place while the Netball World Cup is hosted in Cape Town, while European holidaymakers will also be arriving but we need to put safety first, always.

"Hikers and climbers will still be able to enjoy the various hiking routes during this time. However, no trips will be made during the two weeks, so we ask hikers to be mindful of weather conditions when embarking on a hike."

The food-and-beverage options and shops at the lower cableway station will not be operational during our shutdown.

"If you celebrate your birthday during this shutdown period and you want to use your free birthday ticket, don’t worry. Anyone celebrating their birthday in the months of July and August will still be able to qualify for a free ride in September. This means you have more time to celebrate your special day with us," says Parker.

Updates about the maintenance work can be found at tablemountain.net or on social media.