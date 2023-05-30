Aquila hosts mega-fam trip in CPT to boost tourism from Poland

Aquila Collection recently partnered with Cany B Global Events to organise a mega fam trip in Cape Town. The goal of the trip was to generate exponential brand awareness and elevate travel from Poland to South Africa, with a focus on growing tourism numbers to Cape Town.

The event, named "The Ultimate Cape Town Safari Experience," took place from 16 May to 22 May 2023. The trip showcased the captivating beauty of Cape Town, the proximity of the Aquila Private Game Reserve and Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve's Big 5 safari experiences to Cape Town, and the renowned wine regions between Tulbagh and Stellenbosch.

Prominent Polish travel trade and media delegates were invited to participate in the fam trip, including National Geographic Magazine Poland, Onet Podróże, Business Traveller Poland, Itaka, Rainbow, Flow Africa, Best Reisen, Ecco Holiday, Biuro Podróży Nekera, Conqueror Travel Club and InDreams Incentive Programs. These influential companies have the ability to create a massive impact on travel from Poland to Cape Town.

Travel Advance CEO, Paddington Tucker says: "Poland is the growth champion of Europe, with an impressive 189% increase in its economy from 1990 to 2020. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic, Poland remains the fastest-growing economy on the continent, experiencing an 11.2% rise in GDP between Q1 2023 and Q4 2019.

"At Travel Advance, we collaborate with various Destination Management Organisations to drive arrivals from the dynamic Central Eastern Europe region. Our research indicates a growing appetite among Polish travellers for long-haul destinations, with places such as the Maldives, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Malaysia, and Vietnam showing the strongest growth in 2023."

Source: Supplied

He adds: "When Aquila Collection approached us in 2022 to support their efforts in promoting Cape Town and the surrounding region, we were thrilled. We recognise the immense potential in Poland and Czechia for the Western Cape. Our deliberate selection of leading leisure and MICE operators, who possess the influence to shape the market, has allowed us to make a significant impact.

"Additionally, we have engaged high-reach media outlets, whose output plays a crucial role in guiding end consumers' holiday choices. We eagerly anticipate replicating our success in the Czech market later this year."

The fam trip offered a comprehensive schedule filled with multiple activities, providing a short but impactful introduction to Cape Town, the Aquila Collection Big 5 safaris, and the Cape Winelands.

Hotel Sky Cape Town, Aquila Private Game Reserve and Spa, and Lanzerac Hotel were the primary accommodation sponsors, with a wide selection of Cape Town partners and activities all contributing to the trip's success. The logistics and management of the fam trip were handled by Cany B Global Events.

"The Ultimate Cape Town Safari Experience" fam trip by Aquila Collection has set a benchmark for hosting and showcasing Cape Town, its wildlife sightings, and its incredible natural beauty. Aquila Collection and its partners are committed to organising future fam trips from emerging and tactical markets, aiming to expand the basket size and source markets of travellers to Cape Town. This strategic approach will ensure valuable tourism growth for the Mother City.

Source: Supplied

Johan van Schalkwyk, Aquila Collection group marketing and trade manager concludes: "Our primary focus is to prioritise Cape Town as a premier travel destination and ensure that emerging and new markets worldwide are fully informed about the incredible opportunities it offers.

"Aquila Collection has made substantial investments in and around Cape Town, boasting unique and bucket list accommodations and activities. We have taken on an ambitious mission to expand our reach beyond traditional source markets and attract travellers from around the globe. This approach ensures the resilience of our businesses and Cape Town in the event of any slowdown in arrivals from key markets.

"By welcoming more visitors to Cape Town, our businesses will have the privilege of accommodating more guests. This is our ultimate mission and driving force."