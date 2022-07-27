Exciting new drive show with Rozanne McKenzie and Rob Forbes to launch

Jacaranda FM adds familiar broadcast talent to award-winning line-up

Set the alarms, scribble it down on the calendar, and make sure to tune into Jacaranda FM from 10 August as Rozanne McKenzie and Rob Forbes take fans home with a high-energy, double-header show between 4pm and 7pm every weekday.

Jacaranda FM fans will be thrilled to hear a familiar favourite - Rozanne McKenzie, together with Rob Forbes as they co-host the new music-led drive show. Roz and Rob will bring this dynamic new show to life with their wealth of broadcast experience and mutual passion for radio.

‘The Drive with Rob and Roz’ boasts a music filled line-up of the best local and international artists, peppered with exciting conversations to keep listeners informed, entertained, and plugged into the Jacaranda FM community.

Rozanne McKenzie is no stranger to Jacaranda FM. She joined the station 10 years ago and has become a regular face on other media platforms with her deep-rooted passion for Afrikaans culture and bringing communities together.

“Jacaranda FM really is family, and I’m incredibly honoured by this new opportunity and platform to share more of myself with our fans. I’m looking forward to stepping into this new role as a co-host and taking our listeners home safely with positive energy and the best music line-up, ” said Rozanne McKenzie, Co-host of The Drive with Rob and Roz, Jacaranda FM.

Rozanne will be joined by Rob Forbes who needs little introduction. Rob was born and bred in Pretoria (yes his blood is blue) and boasts a 15-year career in Radio. Jacaranda FM listeners can look forward to insightful comments on a wide variety of topics the Jacaranda FM community care about.

“I’m looking forward to delivering a show that adds value to our listeners lives and that all starts with great music. I’m passionate about sharing information in a way that allows everyone to be part of the conversation, and I’m really thrilled to be doing this with Roz who has been part of the Jacaranda FM community for so long,” comments Rob Forbes, Co-host of The Drive with Rob and Roz, Jacaranda FM.

About the Drive with Rob and Roz

The Drive with Rob and Roz is all about Driving you home to the best music between 4-7pm, Monday to Friday on Jacaranda FM. Rozanne McKenzie and Rob Forbes keep it real and authentic with their unique take on topics ranging from South African culture and travel, to braais, books and everything (interesting) in between. With community at the heart of the show, Roz and Rob will also keep listeners plugged into what’s happening in the local entertainment circuit as well as their favourite hotspots and trending events.

“We have a well-loved and familiar line-up and see growth within our Jacaranda FM community as an opportunity to provide our listeners with more music you love and relatable talent. Testing shows ‘The Drive with Rob and Roz’ not only resonates well with our super fans, but the broader Jacaranda FM community as well and we’re excited to bring some new listeners into the fold,” comments Hennie Myburgh, Programming Manager at Jacaranda FM.



