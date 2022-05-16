Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Ebony+IvoryHot 102.7FMPublisher's ToolboxDentsuTBWAMediaHeads 360Bizcommunity.comDMASAMotsepe AdvertisingOgilvy South AfricaNahana Communications GroupeMediaBusiness and Arts South AfricaFox Networks GroupPrimedia BroadcastingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • NTR Coordinator Cape Town
  • Digital Content Producer - Multimedia Johannesburg
  • Executive Assistant Johannesburg
  • IT 1st Line Support Technician Cape Town
  • Marketing Assistant Rustenburg, North West
  • Multimedia Content Creator Rustenburg, North West
  • Radio Agency Account Executive Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Hot 102.7FM riding high after striking strategic partnership with Strijdom Park VW

    1 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Hot 102.7FM
    Look out for a Hot 102.7FM-branded VW in your area, following the news that Joburg's newest commercial radio station has strengthened its partner network by concluding a strategic deal with Strijdom Park Volkswagen.
    Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM and Andre Grobler, divisional service manager at CFAO Motors South Africa – Volkswagen & Audi
    Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM and Andre Grobler, divisional service manager at CFAO Motors South Africa – Volkswagen & Audi

    It’s another key moment in the history of the ‘young’ station that in just a year has shaken up the South African commercial radio landscape with its catchy combination of the ‘best Old Skool and R&B’ music, complemented by some of the best DJs in the industry.

    The partnership sees Hot 102.7FM take delivery of a fleet of five brand-new 2022 model Volkswagen vehicles, ranging from the Polo Hatch to the T-Cross and the Golf8 GTI, ensuring a nice spread of models for Strijdom Park VW and an eye-catching fleet of spanking-new branded cars for the radio station.

    “This is an amazing partnership for Hot 102.7FM and a strategic one,” says managing director, Lloyd Madurai, “and it’s down to the fact that the vision of Strijdom Park Volkswagen aligns perfectly with our ethics and values. Further to that, the VW brand resonates deeply with our audience and I can’t wait to see these classy Hot 102.7FM ‘billboards’ winding their way through the Joburg traffic and taking our funky brand to the people of the city!”

    Hot 102.7FM riding high after striking strategic partnership with Strijdom Park VW

    Strijdom Park VW is an established leader in the Volkswagen dealer network and offers a range of motor-related services and products, including new, used and demo vehicle sales, parts, servicing, and VW financial services, along with, obviously, a comprehensive selection of Volkswagen models.

    “We jumped at the opportunity to partner with Hot 102.7FM, as there’s a clear fit and synergy between the two brands,” says Andre Grobler, divisional service manager at CFAO Motors South Africa – Volkswagen & Audi. “We’re in the business of selling cars and motor-related products and services, and this partnership gives us direct access to the Hot 102.7FM audience, which is exactly who we want to speak to.”

    So, the race is on! Will you be the first to spot one of just five Hot 102.7FM-branded VWs in and around Joburg?

    And ... go!

    NextOptions
    Hot 102.7FM
    Hot 102.7FM is Joburg's newest commercial radio station, broadcasting to the greater Johannesburg area and beyond on a powerful 10-kilowatt transmitter. The station's music format of "Old Skool and R&B" is complemented by a line-up of the best presenters, entertaining, amusing and compelling content, including pertinent, relevant news and traffic information.
    Read more: Lloyd Madurai, Hot 102.7FM

    Related

    The 'winner takes it all', as Hot 102.7FM and Dis-Chem send lucky listener to Abba Voyage
    The Publicity WorkshopThe 'winner takes it all', as Hot 102.7FM and Dis-Chem send lucky listener to Abba Voyage16 May 2022
    Hot 102.7FM's 70s & 80s party rocks Joburg
    The Publicity WorkshopHot 102.7FM's 70s & 80s party rocks Joburg12 May 2022
    Hot 102.7FM's Gimme Gimme Gimme ABBA Party sells out in four days!
    The Publicity WorkshopHot 102.7FM's Gimme Gimme Gimme ABBA Party sells out in four days!11 Apr 2022
    Hot 102.7FM... The big switch!
    The Publicity WorkshopHot 102.7FM... The big switch!25 Mar 2022
    Hotbusters hit the street rewarding business that play Hot 102.7FM
    Hot 102.7FMHotbusters hit the street rewarding business that play Hot 102.7FM25 Jan 2022
    The big switch is on to the all new Hot 102.7FM
    Hot 102.7FMThe big switch is on to the all new Hot 102.7FM10 Jan 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz