Hot 102.7FM riding high after striking strategic partnership with Strijdom Park VW

Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM and Andre Grobler, divisional service manager at CFAO Motors South Africa – Volkswagen & Audi

It’s another key moment in the history of the ‘young’ station that in just a year has shaken up the South African commercial radio landscape with its catchy combination of the ‘best Old Skool and R&B’ music, complemented by some of the best DJs in the industry.The partnership sees Hot 102.7FM take delivery of a fleet of five brand-new 2022 model Volkswagen vehicles, ranging from the Polo Hatch to the T-Cross and the Golf8 GTI, ensuring a nice spread of models for Strijdom Park VW and an eye-catching fleet of spanking-new branded cars for the radio station.“This is an amazing partnership for Hot 102.7FM and a strategic one,” says managing director, Lloyd Madurai, “and it’s down to the fact that the vision of Strijdom Park Volkswagen aligns perfectly with our ethics and values. Further to that, the VW brand resonates deeply with our audience and I can’t wait to see these classy Hot 102.7FM ‘billboards’ winding their way through the Joburg traffic and taking our funky brand to the people of the city!”Strijdom Park VW is an established leader in the Volkswagen dealer network and offers a range of motor-related services and products, including new, used and demo vehicle sales, parts, servicing, and VW financial services, along with, obviously, a comprehensive selection of Volkswagen models.“We jumped at the opportunity to partner with Hot 102.7FM, as there’s a clear fit and synergy between the two brands,” says Andre Grobler, divisional service manager at CFAO Motors South Africa – Volkswagen & Audi. “We’re in the business of selling cars and motor-related products and services, and this partnership gives us direct access to the Hot 102.7FM audience, which is exactly who we want to speak to.”So, the race is on! Will you be the first to spot one of just five Hot 102.7FM-branded VWs in and around Joburg?And ... go!