Nunu Ntshingila-Njeke to leave Meta in Africa

Nunu Ntshingila-Njeke has announced that she is leaving Meta in Africa after nearly seven years.

Accolades and career

Ntshingila-Njeke posted the announcement on her LinkedIn profile today."After almost seven years at Meta, I have decided to step down," says the post.She adds: "Working for Meta in Africa has been a privilege of a lifetime. I have had an incredible time experiencing my continent in a deep and profound way. I have learned so much about the role of technology to accelerate the trajectory of development, especially for young people, for women, for underserved communities and for small businesses in Africa."In the post she also says that she has witnessed first-hand the transformational role of meta's platforms and investments initiatives have had in the process. "I have also become acutely aware of the need to promote responsible, less harmful, equitable and inclusive technology for a better Africa," she says.Ending the post she says: "I am eternally grateful for the colleagues and partners who have supported me over the seven years. For now, I look forward to stepping down and spending more time on development projects, ventures and boards that are close to my heart."Ntshingila-Njeke graduated from the University of Swaziland with a Bachelor of Arts, from Morgan State University in the US with a master of business administration and from AAA School of Advertising in Johannesburg with a diploma in advertising.Her accolades include nominations for Businesswoman of the Year Award (2003), being a finalist for the Shoprite Checkers/SABC Woman of the Year Award (2004), becoming Financial Mail’s Advertising Leader of the Year, and winning Business Personality of the Year at the Top Women in Business and Government Awards, to name a few.She was the Chairperson for Ogilvy & Mather from 2012 to 2015 and CEO from 2004 to 2012.