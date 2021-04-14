OFM with a new presenter lineup to live more of the real good life

Since April, The Sound of Your Life has been sounding a bit different. OFM has some fresh new voices complementing the current favourite presenters.
TV presenter and producer Renaldo Schwarp has relocated to central South Africa to focus his attention on broadcasting and to sample 'The Real Good Life’ for himself. Schwarp replaces Cyril Viljoen as the host of OFM Nights
– from 7pm to 9pm weekdays. Journalist Olebogeng Motse steps into the Business Hour
– Mondays to Fridays from 6pm to 7pm. Motse replaces Viljoen, who moves into At Lunch
, weekdays from 12pm to 3pm, bringing his central South African charm to lunchtime listening. Media and linguistics enthusiast Nicolene Van der Linde steps into the role of traffic presenter on The Joyride
, 3pm to 6pm, Mondays to Fridays. James Kilbourn, former OFM presenter and music compiler, returns to radio to host OFM Decades
, a tribute to the music from the 1990s and 2000s, on Saturdays from 4pm to 8pm.
Evan-Lee Courie 6 Apr 2021
Nick Efstathiou, CEO of the Central Media Group, holding company of OFM says: “The station has spent much of the last few years investing in and developing adjacent audio offerings to complement the changes to the OFM offering."
According to OFM's programme manager, Tim Thabethe: “The recent shifts in OFM’s lineup are small adjustments focused on further fulfilling the brand’s strategy. These changes have brought much excitement into the OFM space. They have also provided the opportunity to deliver an even better radio experience, and focus on the profitability and sustainability of all of OFM’s stakeholders.”Who is OFM?
OFM isc entral South Africa’s premier commercial radio station offering a mix of music, news and entertainment.
The station serves the influential SEM seven to 10 market with a footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West. The brand is synonymous with the people of central South Africa and covers the full spectrum of listeners: from urban youngsters to pensioners, from working moms and dads to successful professionals, and from rural communities to agricultural producers. OFM offers a number of niche features – including an agricultural programme, agri news twice a day, entertainment and sports features.
Our audience is incredibly loyal and supportive. OFM enjoys one of the highest instances of time spent listening to the radio in South Africa. OFM is part of the Central Media Group with its head office located in Bloemfontein, with a studio in Welkom.
Find OFM at www.ofm.co.za