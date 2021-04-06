Radio Interview South Africa

#Newsmaker: Renaldo Schwarp is the new host of 'OFM Nights'

6 Apr 2021
By: Evan-Lee Courie
Award-winning TV presenter, producer and radio host, Renaldo Schwarp has slid in behind the mic as the new host of 'OFM Nights' on weeknights from 7-10pm. Schwarp will also host the 12pm-4pm show on Sundays.
Jaco Janse van Rensburg©
Radio is part of my DNA. I can’t wait to spend my evenings and weekends connecting with the wonderful people of central South Africa. The stellar team at OFM fully understand family, fun and ‘feel good’ - I'm excited to be part of that.
We chat to Schwarp to find out more about his latest gig.

BizcommunityCongratulations on your new gig as the host of OFM Nights! How does it feel?


I’m thrilled at the opportunity! The move to weeknight commercial radio has been in the pipeline since his days on campus radio. Broadcasting is my first love, it’s where I feel most at home - so I’m excited to have stepped behind the OFM-mic and I’m looking forward to creating some radio magic with the people of central South Africa.

BizcommunityHow and when did this come about?


The team at OFM fully understands family, fun, and the spirit of central South Africa - and I’ve been a big fan of the station for many years. A few months after wrapping up my weekend shows at Jacaranda FM (where I also headed up the station’s digital portfolio) I started talks with OFM, and it just felt like a perfect fit. As a bilingual broadcaster, I'm excited to be part of a station with such a broad and diverse audience.
OFM turns 35

Central South Africa's number one radio station, OFM, celebrates its 35th birthday this year...

Issued by OFM Radio 11 Feb 2021


BizcommunityIt's clear that radio is part of your DNA. When was that 'aha' moment?


As a third-year US drama student, I specialised in TV and radio. I had the honour of having industry legends, Elsabé Daneel and Susanne Beyers as lecturers, and it’s these two that saw my passion for media and recommended that I join the campus radio station - and that is where it all started for me!

The radio bug properly bit me at MFM 92.6. I have since had a very successful commercial radio career, filled with a long list of unforgettable moments - landing a weekday spot on OFM’s lineup is currently top of that list.

BizcommunityNot only are you a radio host, but you're a field presenter on kykNET & Kie. How do you keep that balance?


Since I started in media, I’ve always worn a few professional hats – all of which fulfil a different passion of mine. As a radio host, TV presenter, digital strategist, filmmaker, and soon-to-be author I’m grateful that I have access to platforms where I can tell stories that matter, connect with people, and just spread some joy.

BizcommunityOur world was turned upside down by Covid-19. What's your recipe to avoid burnout?


Sticking to a routine, having loads of me time, and mastering the art of saying ‘no’. If that doesn’t work, a good glass of wine should do the trick!

BizcommunityWhat do you love most about your career, the industry, and what you do?


The people. Connection is what drives us as humans. At its core radio is all about connection. 2020 highlighted the power of the media, and that is what excites me the most about the industry and how I contribute to it.

BizcommunityYou're still quite young, yet achieved so much. What advice do you have for the youth entering the broadcasting industry?


Diversify your skill set. Authenticity always wins.

BizcommunityAre you watching any series? Reading any books at the moment?


I’ve just recently wrapped up the final edits on my first book. This project kept me occupied for the majority of 2020, so I’m currently taking a bit of a hiatus from books. I am however excited to binge-watch the latest season of Tali’s Baby Diary.

BizcommunityWhat's your theme song for 2021?


Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande - ‘Rain On Me’.


BizcommunityWhat's next for you?


Settling into my new show and city. I’m also excited for my first book to hit shelves in September, just in time for local LGBTI+ Pride month. The book will be published by LAPA Publishers and is roughly based on my Showmax documentary, Skeef.
Evan-Lee Courie's articles

About Evan-Lee Courie

Editor: Marketing & Media; Head of Content for Entrepreneurship
Comment

Read more: OFM, Evan-Lee Courie, #Newsmaker, Renaldo Schwarp

