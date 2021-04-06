Newsmaker: Renaldo Schwarp is the new host of 'OFM Nights'

Award-winning TV presenter, producer and radio host, Renaldo Schwarp has slid in behind the mic as the new host of 'OFM Nights' on weeknights from 7-10pm. Schwarp will also host the 12pm-4pm show on Sundays.

Jaco Janse van Rensburg©

Radio is part of my DNA. I can’t wait to spend my evenings and weekends connecting with the wonderful people of central South Africa. The stellar team at OFM fully understand family, fun and ‘feel good’ - I'm excited to be part of that.

Congratulations on your new gig as the host of OFM Nights! How does it feel?

How and when did this come about?

It's clear that radio is part of your DNA. When was that 'aha' moment?

Not only are you a radio host, but you're a field presenter on kykNET & Kie. How do you keep that balance?

Our world was turned upside down by Covid-19. What's your recipe to avoid burnout?

What do you love most about your career, the industry, and what you do?

You're still quite young, yet achieved so much. What advice do you have for the youth entering the broadcasting industry?

Are you watching any series? Reading any books at the moment?

What's your theme song for 2021?

What's next for you?

We chat to Schwarp to find out more about his latest gig.I’m thrilled at the opportunity! The move to weeknight commercial radio has been in the pipeline since his days on campus radio. Broadcasting is my first love, it’s where I feel most at home - so I’m excited to have stepped behind the OFM-mic and I’m looking forward to creating some radio magic with the people of central South Africa.The team at OFM fully understands family, fun, and the spirit of central South Africa - and I’ve been a big fan of the station for many years. A few months after wrapping up my weekend shows at Jacaranda FM (where I also headed up the station’s digital portfolio) I started talks with OFM, and it just felt like a perfect fit. As a bilingual broadcaster, I'm excited to be part of a station with such a broad and diverse audience.As a third-year US drama student, I specialised in TV and radio. I had the honour of having industry legends, Elsabé Daneel and Susanne Beyers as lecturers, and it’s these two that saw my passion for media and recommended that I join the campus radio station - and that is where it all started for me!The radio bug properly bit me at MFM 92.6. I have since had a very successful commercial radio career, filled with a long list of unforgettable moments - landing a weekday spot on OFM’s lineup is currently top of that list.Since I started in media, I’ve always worn a few professional hats – all of which fulfil a different passion of mine. As a radio host, TV presenter, digital strategist, filmmaker, and soon-to-be author I’m grateful that I have access to platforms where I can tell stories that matter, connect with people, and just spread some joy.Sticking to a routine, having loads of me time, and mastering the art of saying ‘no’. If that doesn’t work, a good glass of wine should do the trick!The people. Connection is what drives us as humans. At its core radio is all about connection. 2020 highlighted the power of the media, and that is what excites me the most about the industry and how I contribute to it.Diversify your skill set. Authenticity always wins.I’ve just recently wrapped up the final edits on my first book. This project kept me occupied for the majority of 2020, so I’m currently taking a bit of a hiatus from books. I am however excited to binge-watch the latest season ofLady Gaga & Ariana Grande - ‘Rain On Me’.Settling into my new show and city. I’m also excited for my first book to hit shelves in September, just in time for local LGBTI+ Pride month. The book will be published by LAPA Publishers and is roughly based on my Showmax documentary,