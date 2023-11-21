Minor Hotels excellence recognised with global accolades

Industries

Hospitality News South Africa

    21 Nov 2023
    21 Nov 2023
    Three Minor Hotels properties have received notable international recognition for their exceptional hospitality, wellness offerings, and commitment to providing luxurious guest experiences. These properties, including The Royal Livingstone Hotel by Anantara, Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort in Mozambique, and Avani Windhoek Hotel & Casino in Namibia, exemplify Minor Hotels' unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of hospitality across its global portfolio.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    World Spa Awards

    The Royal Livingstone Hotel by Anantara, a member of the Minor Hotels group, has been recognised for its exceptional achievements in luxury travel and wellness tourism.

    The Anantara Spa at The Royal Livingstone Hotel by Anantara secured the coveted title of "Zambia's Best Safari Spa 2023" from the renowned World Spa Awards. "This honour underscores the spa's excellence within the spa and wellness tourism sector, earned through a rigorous selection process involving votes from industry experts, media representatives, and the general public," says Lindi Mthethwa, the regional director of sales and marketing.

    The World Spa Awards are dedicated to establishing benchmarks for exceptional standards and promoting connections between spa enthusiasts and the pinnacle of spa and wellness tourism.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    A revitalising haven

    Nestled against the majestic backdrop of the Zambezi River, the spa offers an unparalleled setting for indulging in rejuvenating massages, where the splendour of nature amplifies the blissful experience.

    Tailored to guests' individual lifestyles and preferences, the spa embraces a holistic approach to wellness, all within the tranquil embrace of Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park.

    Whether guests seek authentic African therapies utilising TheraVine products or classic Western treatments that promote overall well-being, this spa provides a harmonious blend of spa, fitness, and wellness elements to enrich their stay.

    Conde Nast Traveller Reader’s Choice Awards>

    The Royal Livingstone Hotel by Anantara has further cemented its reputation as a top-tier luxury destination by securing the 12th position in the prestigious Conde Nast Traveller Reader’s Choice Awards.

    "This longstanding recognition, now in its 36th year, is a testament to the hotel’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to its guests. More than half a million readers participated in this year’s survey, rating their travel experiences around the globe to create a list of the most beloved destinations," says Mthethwa.

    Laurie Burr, general manager of The Royal Livingstone Hotel by Anantara, expressed his delight at the hotel’s exceptional achievements: "We are thrilled to receive these two outstanding awards, which reflect the dedication and hard work of our team.

    "These honours not only recognise our commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury and wellness experiences but also underline the timeless appeal of Victoria Falls as a premier travel destination. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all those who voted and supported us in these prestigious awards.”

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    World Travel Awards

    In addition to the above accolades, two more properties in the Minor Hotels African portfolio were honoured in the prestigious World Travel Awards, an organisation dedicated to acknowledging, rewarding, and celebrating excellence across various sectors of the global travel and tourism industry.

    Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards has become a globally recognised symbol of industry excellence, with votes cast by qualified executives within the travel and tourism sectors, as well as discerning consumer travel buyers.

    "These awards serve as a testament to the exceptional standards upheld at every Minor Hotels property whether under the Anantara or Avani brand. As these award-winning hotels celebrate the industry’s highest recognition, they are inspired to continue providing an unparalleled fusion of luxury and adventure for guests, ensuring their experiences remain at the forefront of excellence," concludes Mthethwa.

