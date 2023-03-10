Industries

Africa


LekkeSlaap launches new rewards programme

10 Mar 2023
Online accommodation site, LekkeSlaap, has launched its new rewards programme, LekkeSlaap Rewards. "We are thrilled to launch LekkeSlaap Rewards as a way to reward both new LekkeSlaap customers for entrusting us with their booking journey and loyal customers for continuing to come back for more LekkeSlaap stays," says Gerriline Fouché, head of marketing LekkeSlaap.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

"With LekkeSlaap Rewards, we’re now able to provide our customers with even more value and ensure that they have a booking experience like no other."

The company has also pledged a substantial amount of its own funds towards rewarding its frequent users with free vouchers regularly, with an initial annual commitment of R20m in vouchers to be issued.

With the programme's multi-tiered approach, all LekkeSlaap users who have created a profile on the site are added to the programme's first tier, rewarding them with 10% discounts on all rewards partner bookings. In contrast, Tier 2 members are customers who've enjoyed three or more LekkeSlaap stays during any 18-month period.

These frequent users are rewarded with 15% discounts on all rewards partner stays, along with the aforementioned regular free vouchers to use towards their rewards partner stays.

"In an economic climate where value for money has never been more important to the consumer, we believe that LekkeSlaap Rewards will be a game-changer for frequent travellers in South Africa," Fouché adds.

