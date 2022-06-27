New housekeeping software to further streamline hotel operations in SA

Hotel management system, RoomRaccoon has announced the expansion of its cloud-based platform with the launch of its fully integrated housekeeping management software, RaccoonHousekeeping

Driving efficiency by digitising manual processes

The software helps hotels streamline business processes and improve team communication through its innovative housekeeping mobile view and dashboard."Being hoteliers ourselves, we absolutely understand the importance of innovation," says Niels Verpsui, country manager of RoomRaccoon South Africa. “ We are constantly working to build our system to adapt to the growing needs of hoteliers and their guests and are excited to introduce RaccoonHousekeeping to independent accommodation businesses in South Africa."Hoteliers can organise and assign tasks in real-time, track room statuses, and streamline communication with mobile view. Highlights include:: With real-time feedback, hoteliers are always aware of room status and can alter staff assignments with ease. They can assign tasks, add notes for specific instructions, set task time limits, and monitor individual performance.: Hoteliers can save time by scheduling smart task rules that automatically assign cleaning and maintenance tasks on a daily, weekly, monthly or seasonal basis.: The software offers a unique housekeeping forecast report that anticipates upcoming housekeeping requirements. The forecast overview displays arrival rooms, stayovers, and check-outs for current and future reservations.: The housekeepers mobile view is the perfect way to track a team on the go. The team can operate a lot more efficiently with seamless communication and have real-time access to tasks, report their progress, and notify supervisors of necessary inspections at the touch of a button."The best part about RaccoonHousekeeping is that it is fully integrated into our existing interface," says Amor de Wilde, SaaS product owner, RoomRaccoon. "Because our entire system is cloud-based, hoteliers can manage their team from anywhere at any time."Adriaan Liebetrau, general manager of Mint Hotels, South Africa, who joined the pilot programme earlier this year, shared that "housekeeping is a crucial part of any hotel operation and is the single biggest touchpoint for any guest. In fact, it can determine the entire guest experience. Leading a large team of housekeepers with multiple tasks at Mint Hotels has now been simplified with a single solution – RaccoonHousekeeping."It makes it so much easier to connect with our team through the mobile app where I can update tasks at the click of a button. This saves me multiple calls between departments to ensure rooms are ready for arrival."Niels emphasises the importance of upgrading outdated systems to meet evolving guest expectations: "Managing a team of housekeepers can be a very manual process – especially if you operate the old paper and phone way. By implementing our housekeeping management system, hoteliers can wow guests with operational efficiency and free up time to focus on generating revenue by upselling early check-ins."