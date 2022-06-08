Radisson Group launches campaign to attract talent

Radisson Hotel Group is launching a new hiring campaign to attract talent to join the Group's dynamic team of 'Moment Makers'. The campaign highlights the importance of turning everyday experiences into unforgettable moments as well as wider career development opportunities across the Group, as it looks to add more than 1,500 team members in EMEA and APAC. Since the start of 2022, the Group has received more than 100,000 applications. This May, Radisson Hotel Group is also celebrating the third anniversary of Radisson Academy, the Group's Learning and Development umbrella programme offering more than 2,500 online, virtual and live learning seminars, as it continues to embrace its core belief of 'We grow talent, talent grows us'.

Radisson Hotel Group, one of the largest hotel groups in the world, is looking to add more than 1,500 positions across its EMEA and APAC teams with a focus on Front of House and F&B roles in key destinations, as it expands its restaurant offering and as the world of travel continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. With more than 1,700 hotels in operation and development, Radisson Hotel Group recently outlined its impressive projections that include the opening of 15,000 rooms and achieving the signing of 330 hotels total in EMEA and APAC in 2022.The Group’s proudly inclusive, global team of Moment Makers turns experiences into unforgettable moments every day, everywhere, and every time by going above and beyond with their 'Yes I can!' spirit. Radisson Hotel Group believes that 'we are many minds, with one mindset' and that one simple act can change an overall guest experience from one fleeting moment to a truly, memorable experience.The Group’s Moment Makers are empowered to create these unique moments by embracing their passion for hospitality and the belief that anything is possible by putting themselves in the guests’ shoes and thinking outside the box. Team members incorporate the Group’s Responsible Business actions every day by supporting local communities, and by creating shared values and a better planet for all.New team members will benefit from incomparable learning opportunities and experiences in a fun, dynamic, and culturally diverse work environment, unique global travel opportunities with exclusive rates for permanent and temporary employees, their friends and their families while travelling and staying in Radisson Hotel Group properties. They will also receive complimentary meals while on duty, free use of the leisure, pool, and gym facilities during off-peak times and where applicable, as well as personalised development plans supported by the Group’s Learning and Development programme, Radisson Academy, which helps aspiring talent with a passion for hospitality kickstart their career, develop their skills, and achieve their dreams.Established in 2019, Radisson Academy provides learning and development opportunities through three main formats: online, live, and on the job. These are designed to equip team members with key skills to grow professionally, to boost their potential through customised training programmes focused on enabling individualised development from day one, and to create a strong performance culture, all of which play a major role in facilitating career development at all levels. The Group partnered with Typsy, the number one provider of expert-led hospitality training videos to expand its skills-building offering.In 2020, as the world shifted to virtual during the pandemic, Radisson Hotel Group expanded its learning offering by launching Radisson Academy Virtual. Radisson Academy Virtual offers team members not only the flexibility of virtually facilitated expert sessions, but also the opportunity to network and share best practices with colleagues from hotels around the world and build internal learning communities.Since 2020, the Group offers one new virtual training each month based on teams’ needs, as guided by feedback in the pulse surveys, and now includes more than 65 training sessions. Radisson Academy’s course offering has grown ten-fold over the past three years and is now offered in up to 14 different languages to train and develop the next generation of international hoteliers.“The start of 2022 has been a real turning point for the recovery of the travel industry. During the Covid-19 pandemic, many highly talented individuals unfortunately left the hospitality industry due to the lockdowns and restrictions, but we are now seeing a strong resurgence, as people look to make up for lost time and broaden their horizons by exploring new cultures and new destinations. Travel and hospitality have always been characterised by strong business resilience, and now is an exciting time for entrepreneurial talent to join the hospitality industry and Radisson Hotel Group, as we continue growing our global portfolio,” says Iñigo Capell, Global chief people & resources officer.