    Have you set your alarm for Woza Friday?

    27 May 2022
    Issued by: City Lodge Hotel
    Take note - 27 May 2022 is Woza Friday! At City Lodge Hotel Group this means you quality for big discounts when you book accommodation via www.clhg.com on the last Friday of the month, in this case 27 May, for stays up to and including 31 December 2022.
    Sunset at The Highline, Courtyard Hotel, Waterfall City
    Special rates per room per night for one or two people sharing are as follows:
    • Courtyard Hotels from R847
    • City Lodge Hotels from R776 (City Lodge Hotel Maputo from US$79)
    • Town Lodges from R696 (Town Lodge Gaborone from P696, Town Lodge Windhoek from NAD696)
    • Road Lodges R665

    The dining experience is an important part of any hotel stay and all of our hotels offer enticing breakfast buffets, as well as lunch and dinner from our ever-expanding food and beverage menus. Town Lodges and Road Lodges now feature the new Eat-in restaurant concept, currently being rolled out across South Africa, with menus consisting of a selection of hearty dishes, such as burgers, pizzas, ribs, hot meals and salads – there is something for everyone, including vegetarian options. The #Cafe restaurant at City Lodge Hotels has a range of tasty lunch and dinner options, and the Club Lounge at Courtyard Hotels serves lunch and dinner from a carefully curated à la carte menu.

    Eat-in menu chicken salad, Road Lodge
    		Shisa Nyama at Town Lodge Umhlanga
    Shisa Nyama at Town Lodge Umhlanga

    When staying in any of our hotels, you can look forward to friendly staff, complimentary Wi-Fi, free parking, 24-hour reception and security, comfy beds, welcoming restaurants, and the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene across our properties. In addition, many of our hotels have flexible conference facilities, meeting rooms, swimming pools and sundowner decks.

    Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer, says, “We believe strongly in encouraging domestic travellers to explore their own cities, provinces, country and neighbouring countries. The budget-friendly rates offered on Woza Friday bring travel – whether for business or leisure or a mix of both – within reach of more of our guests. Our 56 hotels in South Africa plus hotels in Namibia, Botswana and Maputo, provide a wealth of destination options. Whether you’re after a relaxing beach, bush mountain, forest or Garden Route holiday, or an exciting visit to a bustling city, we have the hotel ideally located for you.”

    Cocktails by the pool, City Lodge Hotel Maputo
    Ts&Cs:
    • Book online on Woza Friday on www.clhg.com selecting the "Woza Friday" rate in the booking process.
    • Valid for stays right up to and including the end of the year, 31 December 2022.
    • Rate is per room, single or double occupancy; for room only; includes taxes; net and non-commissionable; and subject to change without prior notice.
    • Standard payment policy applies.
    • Offer is subject to availability and excludes peak periods; may not to be used in conjunction with any other specials or negotiated rates.
      Travellers may be assured that City Lodge Hotel Group continues to uphold the strictest cleanliness and safety protocols across its operations, from front to back of house.

    For a summary of our Covid-19 protocols, and to book your trip on Woza Friday, go to www.clhg.com..


    City Lodge Hotel
    The City Lodge Hotel Group's brands - the Fairview Hotel, Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, Town Lodge and Road Lodge, provide quality accommodation for business and leisure travellers. The group focuses on providing service excellence, convenience and consistency across all of its well established brands
    Read more: City Lodge Hotels, Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, COURTYARD HOTELS

