Have you set your alarm for Woza Friday?

Sunset at The Highline, Courtyard Hotel, Waterfall City
Special rates per room per night for one or two people sharing are as follows:
- Courtyard Hotels from R847
- City Lodge Hotels from R776 (City Lodge Hotel Maputo from US$79)
- Town Lodges from R696 (Town Lodge Gaborone from P696, Town Lodge Windhoek from NAD696)
- Road Lodges R665
The dining experience is an important part of any hotel stay and all of our hotels offer enticing breakfast buffets, as well as lunch and dinner from our ever-expanding food and beverage menus. Town Lodges and Road Lodges now feature the new Eat-in restaurant concept, currently being rolled out across South Africa, with menus consisting of a selection of hearty dishes, such as burgers, pizzas, ribs, hot meals and salads – there is something for everyone, including vegetarian options. The #Cafe restaurant at City Lodge Hotels has a range of tasty lunch and dinner options, and the Club Lounge at Courtyard Hotels serves lunch and dinner from a carefully curated à la carte menu.
Eat-in menu chicken salad, Road Lodge
Shisa Nyama at Town Lodge Umhlanga
When staying in any of our hotels, you can look forward to friendly staff, complimentary Wi-Fi, free parking, 24-hour reception and security, comfy beds, welcoming restaurants, and the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene across our properties. In addition, many of our hotels have flexible conference facilities, meeting rooms, swimming pools and sundowner decks.
Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer, says, “We believe strongly in encouraging domestic travellers to explore their own cities, provinces, country and neighbouring countries. The budget-friendly rates offered on Woza Friday bring travel – whether for business or leisure or a mix of both – within reach of more of our guests. Our 56 hotels in South Africa plus hotels in Namibia, Botswana and Maputo, provide a wealth of destination options. Whether you’re after a relaxing beach, bush mountain, forest or Garden Route holiday, or an exciting visit to a bustling city, we have the hotel ideally located for you.”
Cocktails by the pool, City Lodge Hotel Maputo
Ts&Cs:
- Book online on Woza Friday on www.clhg.com selecting the "Woza Friday" rate in the booking process.
- Valid for stays right up to and including the end of the year, 31 December 2022.
- Rate is per room, single or double occupancy; for room only; includes taxes; net and non-commissionable; and subject to change without prior notice.
- Standard payment policy applies.
- Offer is subject to availability and excludes peak periods; may not to be used in conjunction with any other specials or negotiated rates.
Travellers may be assured that City Lodge Hotel Group continues to uphold the strictest cleanliness and safety protocols across its operations, from front to back of house.
For a summary of our Covid-19 protocols, and to book your trip on Woza Friday, go to www.clhg.com
