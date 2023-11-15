DA plans oversight visit to CPUT stabbing scene as shocking video emerges

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is scheduled to undertake a parliamentary oversight visit to the location where a Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student was attacked and stabbed over the weekend.

A female student was stabbed multiple times on Saturday, 11 November at South Point, a private student residence in Belhar. The incident was caught on camera and shows the perpetrator stabbing the woman while she is bloodied on the floor.

The footage has been making the rounds on social media.

The assailant is identified as a male student from the University of the Western Cape (UWC). The 30-year old is believed to be the victim's husband, and has been arrested. He is currently being held under police guard in a hospital.

Chantel King, a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Democratic Alliance (DA), stated that CPUT denied the party's request for an oversight visit on Monday, 13 November.

She said the university's refusal to allow the DA to conduct its oversight visit was disconcerting. Despite this, the DA said it would visit the private residence on Wednesday, 15 November.

King said it is imperative that CPUT prioritises transparency in addressing the safety concerns related to the incident. King says as elected representatives, it is their responsibility to conduct a thorough oversight.

CPUT spokesperson, Lauren Kansley says the institution has been inundated with requests from politically aligned individuals to accommodate site visits at short notice.

Kamsley says the university is focused on supporting the victim and her family. She added that thinly veiled attempts at politicking at the young woman's expense would not be entertained.

She says ad hoc requests of this nature places a burden on CPUT's management who are focused on the victim and the 40,000 CPUT students completing their academic year.

Championing anti-GBV measures

Meanwhile, The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Innovation has welcomed the arrest of the University of the Western Cape student who stabbed the female student .

The committee calls for a multipronged approach to addressing gender-based violence (GBV) in society and at institutions of higher learning. It expresses deep concern about the persistent prevalence of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in society, reaching unacceptable levels, with institutions of higher learning being no exception.

The committee further urges the complete implementation of the National Strategic Plan on GBV, aiming to establish a comprehensive, multi-sectoral strategic policy and programming framework to enhance a co-ordinated response to the GBV crisis.

In a statement, it said it appreciates the efforts of the Department of Higher Education and Training in implementing programmes like the Higher Health Civic Education and Health Skills Programme, along with the inclusion of the Transforming MENtalities programmes into the curriculum.

Transforming MENtalities initiative

The Transforming MENtalities initiative is a programme specifically designed for men in the higher-education sector, encouraging them to actively champion a world free of gender-based violence and stand against all forms of discrimination. The committee applauds the incorporation of these programmes into the post school education and training sector, recognising their valuable contribution to shaping the social mindset of students.

in addition, the DA in a statement said this tragic event is a stark reminder of the urgent need for heightened security measures on campuses and student residences across South Africa.

Gender-based violence remains a scourge in our society, and our educational spaces should be sanctuaries, free from violence and harm, it said.

"We advocate for increased security measures, counselling services, and educational programmes that address the root causes of GBV. We call on the Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande to roll out the Mentalities programme in collaboration with the Department of Health," it said.

The DA called on authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident and to take decisive action against the perpetrator.

Kansley says CPUT has offered counselling services to students who may have been traumatised by the incident.

The CPUT student who was stabbed is recovering in hospital.