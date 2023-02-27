5 top reasons to choose Domains.co.za as your hosting provider

At Domains.co.za, we are a leading hosting provider in South Africa, and we aim to provide our clients with hosting that’s fast, reliable, and secure. We understand the importance of being able to deliver on what we promise and have worked hard over the years to perfect hosting solutions that make sense for business owners and everyday users alike.

Your website is your business’ most treasured marketing tool.

You can trust us to keep it running exactly the way you want it to.

Reason 1: We use technology that rocks!

The world’s best recipes contain a whole lot of incredible ingredients. And we treat hosting the same way. We combine innovative technology like Supermicro hardware with Intel Scalable Second-Generation processors, and Super-Fast Enterprise SSD and NVME drives in Raid 10. To this we add our technical savvy and forward-thinking approach. The result? Delicious hosting that really does rock your world.

Reason 2: We’ve passed the test of time.

After more than twenty years in the industry and as the largest operational ICANN Registrar in Africa – we've seen it all. The technology industry is anything but patient, and our ability to pivot our offering in accordance with what our customers want, has helped us stay at the forefront.

Reason 3: It’s not just about the sale, it’s about the relationship.

Just because you're a customer doesn’t mean the 'wooing' should end. Luckily, at Domains.co.za we are slightly obsessed with our clients, and we constantly think of ways to add more value to our customers’ experiences. From freebies and extras to ongoing educational articles, tips and after-sales support – we share the love, always. All our packages are perfectly scalable as well, so we can stay besties for as long as you like.

Reason 4: Our servers are at the renowned Teraco N+1 Data Centre.

Our hosting infrastructure runs smoothly and securely because it is based at Teraco's N+1 Redundant Facility. This data centre is equipped with redundant cooling, fire suppression, uninterruptible power supply systems, as well as carrier-grade networking infrastructure and solar photovoltaic panels.

Reason 5: We make hosting simple.

As a business owner, you have more than enough to worry about. That's why we manage all the back-end technical stuff, so you don’t have to.

We strive to make hosting simple and easy to manage. Our packages are straightforward, and our control panel is extremely user-friendly, allowing clients access to the tools they need without needing a lot of technical experience or knowledge.

