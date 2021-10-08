Industries

Twitch gets hacked, source code and user information leaks

8 Oct 2021
On 6 October Twitch was hacked by an anonymous user that leaked the streaming platform's source code and users' sensitive information on 4chan.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

It's reported that the user shared a torrent link leading to a 125GB archive containing data allegedly stolen from roughly 6,000 internal Twitch Git repositories.

According to the hacker, the leaked Twitch data contains:

  • The entirety of twitch.tv, with commit history going back to its early beginnings
  • Mobile, desktop, and video game console Twitch clients
  • Various proprietary SDKs and internal AWS services used by Twitch
  • Every other property that Twitch owns, including IGDB and CurseForge
  • An unreleased Steam competitor from Amazon Game Studios
  • Twitch SOC internal red teaming tools
  • Creator payout reports from 2019 until now



    • The leaker indicated that the hack was motivated by a dislike of the Twitch community, which they described as 'a disgusting toxic cesspool', a Sky News report said.

    Users of Twitch have also confirmed the leak and the platform itself tweeted a response to the hack:



    It's recommended to set two-factor identification if you have a Twitch account, to do this, go to Settings, Privacy and Security, scroll down to the Security setting, click on Edit Two-Factor Identification and then edit accordingly.

