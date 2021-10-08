Twitch gets hacked, source code and user information leaks
On 6 October Twitch was hacked by an anonymous user that leaked the streaming platform's source code and users' sensitive information on 4chan.
It's reported that the user shared a torrent link leading to a 125GB archive containing data allegedly stolen from roughly 6,000 internal Twitch Git repositories.
According to the hacker, the leaked Twitch data contains:
- The entirety of twitch.tv, with commit history going back to its early beginnings
- Mobile, desktop, and video game console Twitch clients
- Various proprietary SDKs and internal AWS services used by Twitch
- Every other property that Twitch owns, including IGDB and CurseForge
- An unreleased Steam competitor from Amazon Game Studios
- Twitch SOC internal red teaming tools
- Creator payout reports from 2019 until now
The leaker indicated that the hack was motivated by a dislike of the Twitch community, which they described as 'a disgusting toxic cesspool', a Sky News report said.
Users of Twitch have also confirmed the leak and the platform itself tweeted a response to the hack:
It's recommended to set two-factor identification if you have a Twitch account, to do this, go to Settings, Privacy and Security, scroll down to the Security setting, click on Edit Two-Factor Identification and then edit accordingly.