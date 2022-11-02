Blockchain trends that investors should be aware of

Blockchain has broadened its relevance not only to cryptocurrency but also to other blockchain-based applications that have accessibility and data storage with decentralised features. The following are some crypto trends in the blockchain.

Increased demand for skills in blockchain and crypto

There has been an increased demand for crypto and blockchain skills in the recent years because of the immense proliferation of blockchain across different sectors. The potential for businesses to use blockchain technology because of its performance and cost efficiency and the boost of crypto markets correlate with the rise in demand for professionals in blockchain technology.

LinkedIn reports that one of the most in-demand skills in blockchain and the future would be blockchain. Thus, businesses require blockchain professionals with the skills to implement this technology to obtain their business goals.

Blockchain and governments

Governments understand the significance of blockchain as it quickly penetrates the market. Blockchain streamlines processes and information management of government in a more methodical manner. The past few years have subjected different countries to experiment with the application of blockchain in varying services and industries that including education, construction, health care, and cybersecurity.

Despite the move for different governments to use blockchain in their services, other governments still do not join because of the trust factor. A three-layer design is proposed by the World Bank in order to avoid technical issues between the technology and its intended application. The social layer, data layer, and technical layer comprise this framework. Human actors and social concerns such as motivation and incentives comprise the social layer. The ledger that offers security, usability, reliability, and authenticity comprises the data layer. Data storage, DLT protocols, and consensus mechanisms comprise the technical layer.

Recent third and fourth generation blockchain solutions

There is a deceleration in the development of third and fourth generation solutions that are targeted to eliminate challenges linked to speed and scalability. EOS, Cardno, and Aiaon are some third-generation blockchain platforms that created technology to work on scaling issues to decrease the cost and speed of transactions.

Meanwhile, there are also fourth-generation blockchains that are created to solve former challenges and enhance trust to accelerate the operation, reconfiguration, and formation of business networks.

Focus on standardisation and interoperability of blockchain

There will be an increase in establishing standards and the likelihood of interoperability which will permit communication among different blockchains. There is an increase in the list of blockchain and distributed ledger networks. There are dominant isolated blockchain networks that work on issues by themselves. Thus, there is a need to interconnect these new blockchains as more users get involved with this emerging technology.

Any developing technology requires standards in order for it to succeed. Blockchain, when it has the required standards, can build trust and ensure interoperability. Thus, this allows for the adoption of this technology by the mass population.

Blockchain’s rapid development will relate to the increase of various kinds of chains. Cross-chain technology is one such technology that becomes evident as it permits the transmission of information and value among different blockchain networks.

Blockchain and the metaverse

Applications in metaverse by blockchain will incorporate virtual reality, blockchain, and augmented reality, to name a few. Metaverse would be incomplete without blockchain technology as storage will be done in the centralised network.

Blockchain will upgrade the level of social media platforms compared to the existing ones such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Metaverse with NFTs and cryptocurrencies will be operated through blockchain. NFTs will designate metaverse ownership and cryptocurrencies will serve as driving forces in the new virtual economy.

Governments to launch their own CBDC

Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) projects have been explored by 80% of the world’s central banks in 2021. The current year will be witness to a further boom as national governments recognise the significance of cryptocurrencies and central banks introduce their own CBDCs because financial institutions desire to keep up with the demands of the consumers.



