Tarsus On Demand CEO Anton Herbst resigns

Tarsus On Demand (Tod) CEO Anton Herbst has resigned from his position at the group, effective 31 January 2022. In a related move, Gary Pickford, currently the chief commercial officer of Tarsus Distribution, has been appointed managing director of Tarsus Distribution, effective 1 November 2022. The process of selecting a new CEO for Tod is underway and an announcement will be made as soon as the details are finalised.

Anton Herbst | image supplied

Herbst was appointed CEO of Tarsus Technology Group in 2021 and at the time Lawrence Barnett, chairman of the TTG board said: “Anton is passionate about people, particularly the people of Tarsus. He has been a key driver of the winning culture and strategy within Tarsus and knows the distribution business inside out. He has a wealth of channel experience, strategic acumen and intimacy with our business.”

This sentiment is echoed by Pierre Spies, CEO of JSE-listed Alviva Holdings, who says “My working relationship with Anton goes back more than two decades over which time I have developed a great respect for him. His contribution has always been insightful, regardless of the situation and it has been a pleasure to work with him over this time. We’ll continue to see Anton around the TTG offices as he will be consulting for TTG for the foreseeable future and he’ll no doubt continue to add value.”

Herbst says that he is departing TTG to work within the ecosystems space and to oversee his interests in a Tutor Doctor franchise. He hopes that his efforts on the education front will have a positive impact on school students, better equipping them for the workplace they will one day enter.

“It’s been an eye-opening two decades with the group. We have seen the rate of change increase exponentially and at the same time, opportunities created for the channel and cloud business that we couldn’t imagine in 2001 when I started with A.C.T.

While the strategy and innovation aspects of the past two decades have been invigorating, it’s the people who have meant the most to me. Working with the phenomenal individuals within Tarsus Distribution, Tarsus On Demand and the shared services component of the group has been my real reward.

The group has so many talented people who have contributed to my life and experiences in so many positive ways. I think it’s the people that I will miss the most,” Herbst said.

Gary Pickford, MD designate of Tarsus Distribution says: “This is a bittersweet moment for me. Obviously, I am delighted to assume the position of MD of Tarsus Distribution and at the same time, sad to see Anton leave the Group. I have worked with Anton on and off for nearly two decades since the founding of A.C.T. in 2001 so we have a lifetime of history. His contribution to my life is something I will cherish as I tackle the role of MD. I look forward to the challenges ahead and engaging with the people of Tarsus Distribution, they’re the engine that keeps the business running.”