Albert Putra Purnama shot for the moon and didn't miss: His product, Typedream, changed the industry

Albert Putra Purnama

During the refinement of Cotter, it became clear to Albert that there was a demand for no-code website building tools. We live in a digital age and business owners of all types are expected to have an online presence, but many are not equipped with coding skills to develop their own websites. Though tools like WordPress and Squarespace exist, they are a bit clunky, and it was time for an updated approach to no-code website building, which is where Typedream came in.

Typedream and Cotter are two separate products, but they exist under the same umbrella and have the same co-founders. For many, the fact that a group of young 20-somethings sits at the helm can come as a shock, but Albert always knew he was destined for something impressive.

As a child, his father used to remind him of the saying, 'Shoot for the moon, and even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars'. Albert was always ambitious, but he didn’t have perfect grades and he didn’t end up getting into his dream university in the US. But still, he shot. Where he landed was where the idea for Typedream came together, and suddenly, everything made sense.

Typedream has already been put to use in many arenas. It enables businesses and individuals to make websites in record times, so it’s great for responding quickly to current issues such as Covid-19 and many other causes. Because it streamlines the website development process, it makes the internet more accessible and beneficial for organisations of all sizes. Typedream is shaping up to be this generation’s go-to no-code development tool.

With an interface similar to Microsoft Word and Google Docs, users can learn how to use Typedream with ease. With the future in mind, Albert and his team made sure that Typedream websites could handle the requirements that are going to become more prominent in the coming years. Enabling NFT minting pages and Web3 technology are just a few of the features that set Typedream apart from similar tools.

With Typedream, no-code website developers can also use features like gradients, glassmorphism (blur) navigation bars, containers with shadows, and elements over a video or image. These features are critical in creating websites that look and feel intuitive. Since 74% of users accessing mobile sites will leave if they take longer than 5 seconds to load and are not engaging, it’s critical the websites are made with quality features. These types of features can be difficult to enable for non-coders, but not with Typedream.

Albert could have taken the traditional path of a software development career. The booming industry would guarantee him job security and high pay for the rest of his life, but at the young age of 20, he decided to take a risk. He worked with dedication to develop not one, but two impressive products in the technology space. In fact, it might be warranted to say that Albert didn’t just land among the stars -- he reached the moon.



