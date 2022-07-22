New Media-owned Swipe iX launches design thinking offering

Technology solutions agency Swipe iX has launched Swipe Synergy, a design thinking function to complement its service offering and unlock new opportunities for clients.

Technology solutions agency Swipe iX has launched Swipe Synergy, a design thinking function to complement its service offering and unlock new opportunities for clients. Part of leading content marketing agency New Media, Swipe iX focuses on using technology to empower purpose-led organisations.

As Swipe iX MD Leo Redelinghuys puts it: "Swipe is a solutions agency first. The launch of our design thinking division allows us to partner with our clients to unlock previously unimagined solutions, bringing new thinking, new insights and new solutions to current and future business challenges and opportunities. It helps us ask the right questions of the right people to uncover solutions that go beyond the immediate needs and empower our clients into the future."

The new division is headed by experienced design thinking practitioner Robyn Moore. Moore holds an MBA from the University of Cape Town and specialised in design thinking through ESADE business school in Barcelona. While working with PwC SA she established what is today known as their Experience Consulting service and has refined her design thinking practice through founding and scaling multiple businesses. Moore has achieved significant milestones in her career, including being part of the team that won the G20 Global Business Challenge in 2015. Their solution to the challenge to solve world hunger by 2030 lives on today as a government and major retailer-backed programme that employs hundreds of women in rural communities.

Moore says: "Our design thinking secret sauce lies within our ability to effectively collaborate with a variety of people and to uncover rich insights and then use these to drive sustainable innovation. Ultimately, it's about driving true purpose-led value. We create solutions that our clients and their customers love through a rewarding high-impact leadership experience that our clients never forget."

Swipe iX's design thinking offering uses a carefully curated, six-phase approach, drawing on psychology and behavioural economics principles to create experiences and solutions built on unique human insights. The offering includes a suite of different products. These range from a high-paced five-day leadership experience, designed to unlock new value in their client's ecosystem, to a three-to-six-month journey that discovers new business opportunities and brings them to life through beautiful design and functional prototypes. The offering is perfect for organisations looking for truly impactful, future-focused and human-centred technology solutions to emerging or long-standing business challenges.

Swipe has worked with some of the biggest brands in Africa and further afield, with particular success in the financial services, telco, media and retail sectors. Clients include a wide range of businesses from venture capital-backed technology startups to multinational corporations such as Hyprop, FNB, Mediclinic and Coca-Cola Beverages Africa.

Redelinghuys concludes: "People and our planet are changing. Purpose-led organisations with a holistic view of their employees, their customers and the planet are looking for new ways of achieving their goals. Robyn's approach to putting humanity at the heart of her design thinking approach fits perfectly with Swipe's ethos. We don't just build digital products and experiences; we build relationships, partnering with businesses to help them reach their goals. The launch of our design thinking solution is a significant step in making sure we continue to offer clients true partnership thinking and that our tech solutions always deliver real, measurable business value."

Find out more about Swipe Synergy at https://www.swipeix.com/design-thinking.



