BizTech: Load shedding will get worse, here's how to make it better

Eskom has already spent R30bn on diesel in 2023 and that expenditure is one of the main drivers of its stratospheric R450bn estimated debt. With the price of gas and petrol set to increase significantly in September - and more increases expected on the back of the Saudi Arabia and Russia decision to extend voluntary cuts to oil supply, South Africa's energy crisis is going to get worse.

Load shedding hacks to keep the lights on. Source: Pixabay/Pexels

It’s with these increases in consumer spending in mind that we present three solutions to your load shedding woes that will keep things ticking over when it feels like everything is falling apart.

Apple Macbook Pro 13-inch M2

Haters will say that the last remaining Macbook Pro with a touchbar is a blight on the current lineup. Yes, its more premium 14- and 16-inch siblings have all the ports and a better-quality webcam, but there’s one thing the baby of the family does do better: battery life.

Macbooks running Apple’s M-series processors have completely altered the way tech journalists evaluate battery endurance on portable computers. In our tests we managed an utterly insane 18 hours of battery life over two days on the go.

Couple that mind-altering longevity with enough power to smoothly handle an editing timeline of 4K video footage and some InDesign layout work, and you have hit the sweet spot for price to performance.

There is nothing in Windows land that can hang with this machine at the same price and size. I would even go as far as saying that there does not exist another laptop that can offer that kind of battery life under the equivalent workload.

People will also tell you to wait until October when the rumoured M3 Macbooks will launch. Even then it won’t reduce this machine’s ability to last through your entire workday away from a charger. If you need something reliable that can keep doing the heavy lifting in hour four of load shedding, this is your only option.

From R31,000, iStore

EcoFlow Delta 2

The second generation Delta comes with a slightly smaller battery than its predecessor but can now be used as a UPS where it can discharge and accept a charge simultaneously. And the Delta 2 has an X-boost function ramps the power output up to 2.2kW for about 10 minutes.

New battery chemistry (LiFePO 4 ) also pushes up the charge rating from 800 cycles to a crazy 3,000 before battery capacity drops to 80%. This is important because the recharge speed is also quite rapid – 0-80% in 50min when plugged into a wall socket.

EcoFlow also added transfer switch compatibility to its River and Delta series power stations, so they can plug directly into your distribution board and power your home for a bit.

That 2.2kW boost function is its party trick, though. With more than enough juice to run a microwave, kettle or even a hairdryer, and the ability to add additional battery packs, Delta 2 is in a class of its own.

R25,000, za.ecoflow.com

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer Pro 4l

If you haven’t got an air fryer yet, now is the time. Look, at first I also thought it was a dumb idea to connect a convection oven to the internet. Like, are you supposed to just leave raw chicken in there while you’re at work?

But it isn’t about remote operation at all. The Mi Home app is a quick way to upgrade your air fryer repertoire with over 100 recipes and presets to cook up all kinds of dishes.

The Air Fryer Pro also gives you a window to see your culinary wonders crisp up and is super easy to clean. Nothing other than the microwave is more convenient than the air fryer.

R2,900, mia.africa.com