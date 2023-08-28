EcoFlow power stations now compatible with transfer switches

EcoFlow has upgraded its Delta and River power stations to work with most transfer switches. This means you can plug them into your home circuits and enjoy uninterrupted power during blackouts.

EcoFlow power stations now compatible with transfer switch. Source: Supplied

"This compatibility empowers users to effortlessly connect EcoFlow portable power stations to their homes, suitable with a variety of transfer switches on the market." said Joy Wu, fead of LAMEA and APAC at EcoFlow.

"In the face of relentless load shedding, this innovation provides an energy-efficient and time-saving solution. Users no longer need to shuffle power stations or appliances around to maintain essential functions. With a single switch, power will course through your home circuit."

Installation of a compatible transfer switch only takes about 20 minutes by a professional electrician. Once connected to the home main panel of electrical circuits via a transfer switch, your EcoFlow power station becomes a reliable source of power for your entire home. From the living room to the kitchen, bathroom, or bedrooms, the solution operates seamlessly, eliminating the need for complex wiring or redundant operations.

Accessible and reliable home power

"The additional cost for a transfer switch in the market is approximately R500-R1,000," noted Joy. "Compared to traditional home power solutions, the EcoFlow combo provides an economical entry point for families seeking dependable backup power."

Both the Delta and River series portable power stations are compatible, offering up to 10.8kWh of capacity to power an entire home - the actual performance may differ based on the capacity and rated power of the respective power stations and not advisable for the River 2 model.

The built-in BMS (battery management system) provides multiple protections against overload, overvoltage and overheating, freeing you from the worries of unstable grid power.

In addition to their cost-effectiveness, these power stations present a safe and eco-conscious alternative to noisy and poisonous emission-heavy fuel generators, making them suitable for household use.

Power up anytime, anywhere

Because EcoFlow was developed for the outdoor camping market, an added benefit is the portability. Designed for plug-and-play convenience, users can unplug their power stations and carry them anywhere, providing adaptable energy solutions for outdoor activities, travel, and emergency situations.

"This innovation marks a significant step forward in the field of home power solutions, simplifying households' ability to maintain uninterrupted power supply during outages," addressed Joy.

For a limited time, the combo of a portable power station and a free transfer switch is now available on EcoFlow's official website.