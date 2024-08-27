ICT Mobile & Apps
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

BET SoftwareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    EcoFlow announces AI-powered Oasis energy management platform

    6 Jan 2025
    6 Jan 2025
    EcoFlow used the media day of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 to announce the launch of its new AI-powered energy management system, EcoFlow Oasis. This innovative solution is designed to help homeowners – in the US only, for now – maximise their energy storage, prepare for power outages, and reduce their electricity bills.
    EcoFlow announces AI-powered Oasis energy management platform

    Oasis utilises artificial intelligence and real-time data to provide personalised recommendations and automate energy-saving actions.

    It takes into account factors such as past energy usage, local electricity rates, solar energy generation, and weather patterns to optimise energy consumption and storage.

    The built-in smart assistant allows users to interact with Oasis using natural language queries.

    For example, users can ask "How can I maximise my solar energy usage today?" and Oasis will provide intelligent suggestions and automate actions to achieve this goal.

    Deep integration

    Oasis seamlessly integrates with EcoFlow devices from the Delta and River series, enabling features like Storm Warning Alerts, Time-of-Use Mode, and Uninterrupted Power Supply.

    Additionally, the platform is fully compatible with the Smart Home Panel 2 system in North America and the PowerOcean grid-tied residential energy system in Europe.

    The kicker, though, is integration with third-party devices compatible with Shelly and Matter smart home standards.

    This provides users with a unified view of their energy sources and real-time consumption insights.

    Future-proofing home energy

    EcoFlow Oasis represents a major step forward in home energy management.

    By harnessing the power of AI, Oasis empowers homeowners to take control of their energy use, save money, and prepare for the future of energy.

    Read more: load shedding, energy management, Delta, EcoFlow
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz