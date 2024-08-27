EcoFlow announces AI-powered Oasis energy management platform

EcoFlow used the media day of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 to announce the launch of its new AI-powered energy management system, EcoFlow Oasis. This innovative solution is designed to help homeowners – in the US only, for now – maximise their energy storage, prepare for power outages, and reduce their electricity bills.

Oasis utilises artificial intelligence and real-time data to provide personalised recommendations and automate energy-saving actions.

It takes into account factors such as past energy usage, local electricity rates, solar energy generation, and weather patterns to optimise energy consumption and storage.

The built-in smart assistant allows users to interact with Oasis using natural language queries.

For example, users can ask "How can I maximise my solar energy usage today?" and Oasis will provide intelligent suggestions and automate actions to achieve this goal.

Deep integration

Oasis seamlessly integrates with EcoFlow devices from the Delta and River series, enabling features like Storm Warning Alerts, Time-of-Use Mode, and Uninterrupted Power Supply.

Additionally, the platform is fully compatible with the Smart Home Panel 2 system in North America and the PowerOcean grid-tied residential energy system in Europe.

The kicker, though, is integration with third-party devices compatible with Shelly and Matter smart home standards.

This provides users with a unified view of their energy sources and real-time consumption insights.

Future-proofing home energy

EcoFlow Oasis represents a major step forward in home energy management.

By harnessing the power of AI, Oasis empowers homeowners to take control of their energy use, save money, and prepare for the future of energy.