Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

AICPA & CIMABinanceJoe PublicSAICAEasyDebitEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Dollar firms as weak Chinese data dampen risk appetite

5 Jul 2023
Andre CilliersBy: Andre Cilliers
China's services PMI number came out below estimates of 53.9 versus the expected 56.2, reflecting the slowing Chinese economy.
Source: Reuters.
Source: Reuters.

Japan and Australia's PMI numbers were below market estimates, and risk sentiment remains negative. The poor PMI data, along with today's FOMC minutes which are expected to show the Fed's hawkish stance, have seen the dollar gain ground this morning.

The DXY index is up at 103.15, with the euro down at 1.0870 and the pound holding just above 1.2700. Traders remain wary of the Bank of Japan as the yen approaches the 145.00 level, which is where the central bank intervened to support the currency last October. US bond yields have opened marginally lower this morning, while US equity futures, along with Asian markets, are all in the red.

Rand maintains yesterday's gains for the time being

The rand is holding steady at R18.68 this morning after firming yesterday on a very quiet trading day. The local currency is expected to trade in reasonably narrow ranges ahead of the FOMC minutes later this afternoon and in the run-up to Friday's US payrolls and unemployment numbers.

Commodity update

Precious metals closed marginally positive last night and are trading reasonably flat this morning as markets await the return of US markets. The price of copper has eased back from yesterday's gains after this morning's Chinese PMI data disappointed and trade tensions between the US and China had risen.

The increasing concerns over higher interest rates and a global economic slowdown are offsetting any gains from more significant supply cuts by Opec+ members, and we have Brent crude slipping back below $76.00 this morning.

NextOptions
Andre Cilliers
Andre Cilliers' articles

About Andre Cilliers

Andre is the Currency Risk Strategist at TreasuryONE. Andre's career in treasury spans more than 30 years. He has gained his extensive currency risk experience in both the banking and corporate arena. Before joining TreasuryONE, Andre headed up the treasury department for a Tier One German international bank in South Africa.
Read more: dollar, Andre Cilliers, TreasuryONE



Related

Source:
Dollar holding steady at Friday's weaker levels2 days ago
Source: © Michael Turner - 123RF
Inflation, global growth, and recession fears driving current risk aversion26 Jun 2023
Source: Reuters.
Dollar retreats as Fed pause eyed; US debt deal clears House1 Jun 2023
Source: Reuters.
South African rand hovers near record low on dollar strength31 May 2023
Source: Reuters.
Weak Chinese PMI data further drives risk-off sentiment31 May 2023
Source:
PPS Investments welcomes new addition to its team29 May 2023
Source: Reuters.
Euro lower as Germany enters recession, dollar scales 2-month peak25 May 2023
Source: Pexels.
No respite for the rand18 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz