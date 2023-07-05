Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

AICPA & CIMABinanceJoe PublicSAICAEasyDebitEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Economy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


South Africa inflation seen falling within range by Q3 -central bank governor

5 Jul 2023
By: Kopano Gumbi
South Africa's inflation is expected to decline to within the central bank's target range of 3% to 6% by the third quarter, which would be sooner than previously forecasted, governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Tuesday, 4 July.
Source: Reuters.
Source: Reuters.

At its last meeting in May, the Sarb monetary policy committee surprised the market by implementing a 50 basis point increase to its interest rate.

It was the 10th consecutive rate hike since November 2021 as the bank battled to bring down stubbornly high inflation.

Speaking at an event in Johannesburg, Kganyago said inflation had been steadily trending down, reaching 6.3% in May after peaking at 7.8% in July 2022.

"My team is expecting that inflation will decline to within the target range either in the second quarter or at the latest in the third quarter," said Kganyago.

The Sarb will announce its latest rates decision on 20 July.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: inflation, SARB, Lesetja Kganyago, South African Reserve Bank, Kopano Gumbi



Related

Source:
Food producers warn of higher prices in SA as infrastructure crumbles11 hours ago
Source: Reuters.
South African factory activity contracts again in June - Absa PMI2 days ago
John Kim, chief product officer at PayPal. Source: Supplied.
PayPal's chief product officer talks the modern consumer2 days ago
Source:
Q2 consumer confidence slumps as inflation bites30 Jun 2023
Source: Reuters.
SA central bank tweaks interest-rate decision model21 Jun 2023
Source:
Consumer inflation slows down for second straight month in May21 Jun 2023
Source:
The MPC's decision: Another blow to consumers' wallets25 May 2023
Source: Reuters.
South Africa's April inflation slows more than forecast to 6.8% y/y24 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz