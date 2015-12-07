Richfield IT students triumph at the Microsoft AI Mash-up

A group of exceptionally talented IT students from Richfield Bryanston, known as ‘The Cheat Code’, demonstrated their exceptional skills and innovation at the Microsoft AI Mash-up competition that took place this past weekend, resulting in a much-deserved win.

The journey for The Cheat Code team began when they were approached by mLab during their visit to the Richfield IT Expo. Eager to make a difference and armed with their formidable IT skills, the team eagerly embraced the challenge.

As a rule, the competition's regulations stipulated the use of AI in the final product, along with Microsoft products. The event brought together distinguished organisations including MTN, mLab, Microsoft (with chief Mr Asif Valley), YES (Youth Employment Service), and MICTSETA, among others.

The students were presented with problem statements from industry leaders MTN and YES, tasking them with leveraging artificial intelligence to find a solution. Ultimately, they chose the challenge from YES, which revolved around streamlining the process of candidate selection from numerous CVs while emphasising efficiency.

Cheat Code’s groundbreaking solution involved the development of their own AI system, capable of filtering CVs upon upload and providing insights into the career paths where candidates were most likely to excel. This innovative approach included a ranking system, visually represented through a bar graph and as a percentage.

Competing against approximately 16 teams from Gauteng, The Cheat Code team distinguished themselves and emerged victorious in the YES AI Mash-up 2023, earning a prize of R10,000. This accomplishment propelled them into the national competition, where they showcased their skills, which however did not lead to a victory.

This remarkable achievement has opened doors to a wealth of opportunities for The Cheat Code, and they express their intent to actively participate in more events and challenges of a similar nature. Richfield is exceptionally proud of its students; Laeeka Rashid Adam, Mikhaar Ramdaw, Mitheel Ramdaw, Ryan Chitate, Lehlogonolo (Swift) Rankapole and Boitumelo (Tj) Mokhotla.

In a world where technological applications are king, Richfield has made it a mandate to expose students to opportunities that allow them to put their IT skills to practise. Practical application reinforces theoretical learning, allowing students to bridge the gap between classroom knowledge and real-world scenarios. It hones their problem-solving abilities, encourages critical thinking, and fosters creativity in finding innovative solutions. Additionally, hands-on experience in IT projects helps students gain confidence in their technical abilities, preparing them for future challenges in the rapidly evolving technology landscape. This is what sets Richfield apart from other IT institutions, the promise of more than just a degree and a future breaming with opportunity.

