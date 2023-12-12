Industries

    Cabinet briefed on NSFAS preparations for 2024

    12 Dec 2023
    12 Dec 2023
    As part of ensuring readiness for the 2024 post-matric academic year, cabinet has been briefed on measures that are being put in place to avoid the challenges that affected the National Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    “As part of ensuring readiness when the 2024 academic year for post matric education begins, Cabinet was briefed on measures that are being put in place to avoid the challenges that bedevilled NSFSAS in the 2023 post-matric academic year,” Cabinet said in a statement on Monday.

    Last month, the scheme announced that applications for financial aid for all learners who wish to enter the post-school system and students who do not have financial assistance to continue their studies in the 2024 academic year would officially open on 21 November 2023 and close on 31 January 2024.

    In a statement at the time, the NSFAS said the reason for opening applications in November was so that it could afford the beneficiary shorter turn-around times for decision making, which is aligned to the financial eligibility assessment which requires updated South African Revenue Service (SARS) information.

    The NSFAS at the time said it was improving its data exchange processes with institutions to ensure seamless data integration and the registration of students onto its new direct payment systems.

    At a media briefing addressed by Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Monday, Cabinet said the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Blade Nzimande will provide details on measures to improve the performance of the NSFAS.

    Nzimande has previously urged all learners who wish to enter the post-school system and students, who do not have financial assistance to continue their studies, to submit their applications for 2024 funding.

    Minister Nzimande urged all students who wish to study in any of the public universities and Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges to apply timeously and not to wait until the last day.

    Since it’s established by government in 1999, the NSFAS provided financial assistance to deserving beneficiaries who qualify for post school education and training.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za


