Zutari builds pipeline of new engineers through STEM education

In the rapidly changing field of consulting engineering, one company, Zutari, is noted for its innovative projects and its focus on socio-economic development, particularly education. The firm’s efforts in promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education and its achievement in Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) status reflect its operational ethos.

Senzekile Mdluli, head of diversity, equity, inclusion and CSI at Zutari

Key to this commitment are the Learner Excellence Programme and the Maths & Science EduCate Programme, in collaboration with Protec and Primestars. These initiatives target Grade 12 students in local communities who are often overlooked, aiming to improve their academic performance and encourage a new generation of skilled engineering professionals.

This approach to education and community development is an example of how businesses can contribute to society beyond their commercial operations.

“Our aspiration is to offer undergraduate scholarships post-Grade 12, nurturing a pipeline of much-needed engineering professionals for Zutari and South Africa. We believe in reducing educational disparities and contributing to poverty eradication,” says Senzekile Mdluli, head of diversity, equity, inclusion and CSI at Zutari.

The company’s approach goes beyond financial support and includes in-person tutoring, holiday classes, and online learning opportunities.

“By investing in their education and providing essential resources and support, our aim is to empower them to achieve their full potential, becoming tomorrow's leaders and change-makers," adds Mdluli.

The aim is to inspire and empower these students by showcasing the vast opportunities within engineering.

“We firmly believe in the potential of STEM careers to shape a better future. Through engaging activities such as bridge-building competitions and motivational talks, our intention is to ignite a passion for engineering in young individuals,” says Mdluli.

As a responsible corporate citizen, Zutari engages actively in eradicating poverty within the communities surrounding its business. Its passion for education extends beyond academic improvement as it seeks to expand learners’ career prospects, bridge educational gaps, and contribute to poverty alleviation efforts.

Reduce gender inequality

Another priority is to reduce gender inequality and empower women, both within the business and the communities it serves. Its socio-economic development efforts are based on sustainable initiatives to ensure continuous empowerment beyond its immediate involvement.

“Our dedication to education aims to enhance learners’ performance and broaden their career horizons. Our collective aim is to enhance learner performance and enable them to realise their full potential,” highlights Mdluli.

With each learner supported, Zutari paves the way for a more inclusive and brighter future in the consulting engineering industry.