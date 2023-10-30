Industries

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Eduvos proudly announces the 2023 Eduvos Portfolio Showcase: #RETROspective2023

30 Oct 2023
Issued by: Eduvos
Eduvos, South Africa's leading private higher education institution, is thrilled to host the annual Eduvos Portfolio Showcase, a prestigious event organised by the humanities faculty's graphic design department. This year's event marks over two decades of excellence in graphic design education and creative achievement, continuing a tradition that began in 2010.
Eduvos proudly announces the 2023 Eduvos Portfolio Showcase: #RETROspective2023

The Eduvos Portfolio Showcase is an exceptional platform for graphic design students to present their work to a diverse audience, including industry professionals, peers, family, and prospective students. The showcase is entirely conceived, designed, and curated by senior graphic design students, featuring a remarkable array of designs from various fields, such as typography, illustration, and motion graphics.

Solomon Bakare, head of the humanities faculty, emphasised the institution's commitment to holistic student development, saying: "At Eduvos, we go beyond academic excellence. We provide our students with practical, real-world skills and experiences that empower them to excel in the workplace. Events like the Portfolio Showcase not only offer our students a platform to display their work but also provide invaluable opportunities to network with industry partners and gain practical skills and exposure to future employers."

The Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design programme at Eduvos is a comprehensive and career-focused qualification, designed to prepare students for success in the dynamic world of design, spanning advertising, multimedia, and various design industries. At Eduvos, academic excellence is just the beginning; students receive instruction from seasoned lecturers with real world experience, ensuring they are well prepared for life beyond Eduvos.

This year's theme, #RETROspective2023: InspiredByThePastToDesignTheFuture, embodies the spirit of human resilience and imagination, paying homage to the past while forging confidently into the future. Drawing inspiration from the Art Deco movement, the exhibition highlights how designers can incorporate historical aesthetics into the creation of innovative, technology-driven, and visually captivating futures. "Retro-Spective" showcases our enduring ability to rediscover and reinvigorate the past, shaping a more beautiful and imaginative tomorrow.

Prospective students with an interest in graphic design or any of the 27 fully accredited qualifications offered by Eduvos can still pre-enrol for 2024.
Join us at the 2023 Eduvos Portfolio Showcase to witness the future of design, where innovation meets tradition, and creativity knows no bounds.

You can RSVP for the Portfolio Showcases here:

Tuesday, 31 October at 18:00
Bedfordview RSVP here

Wednesday, 1 November at 18:00
Midrand RSVP here

Thursday, 2 November at 18:00
Tyger Valley RSVP here

Friday, 3 November at 18:00
Pretoria RSVP here

For media enquiries contact Kara van der Berg at moc.sovude@grebdv.arak.

Eduvos
Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.
graphic design, Eduvos, Kara van der Berg, Solomon Bakare

News

More industry news

