Business school shows competitive edge in alumni employability

In a job market that is challenging, business school be committed to providing an innovative and integrated approach to higher education that prepares graduates to succeed in the 21st century workplace. With a student population composed primarily of mature working adults, Regent Business School (RBS) offers a range of initiatives and resources designed to ensure success and increase employability.

Stats and students that speak for themselves

In a recent employability report* released by RBS, 80% of their students reported being satisfied with the institution, and 93% agreed that the education received at RBS met and exceeded their job requirements. Furthermore, 87% of their alumni were employed at the time of the survey, with many in top management roles such as managing directors, CEOs, and directors of blue-chip companies. These statistics demonstrate the effectiveness of a 4IR approach to higher education in preparing graduates for positive outcomes.

The MBA through Regent was key in opening career doors and is a force to be reckoned with.

– Reece Oakes, CEO at Rennie’s BCD Travel

Alumnus Reece Oakes, CEO at Rennie’s BCD Travel had this to say after completing a Master of Business Administration: “I commenced my MBA whilst in the role of head of Front-End Services at African Bank. The MBA through Regent was key in opening career doors and is a force to be reckoned with. I was blessed to be offered the opportunity to commence the Regent DBA with the first group intake at the start of 2021.”

Margaret Hirsch, COO of Hirsch’s completed a Master of Business Administration later on in her career: “It’s quite intimidating when you haven’t studied for a long time, but I must say that Regent Business School made me feel comfortable and were on-hand to be able to help me with any questions I had. I appreciated the lessons which took place on weekends which meant they did not interfere with my work schedule.”

Education that is 4IR driven

Top business schools should place a strong emphasis on developing employability skills in their students. Skills such as communication, problem-solving, teamwork, and time management give graduates an edge in a competitive and complex job market. Employers are increasingly seeking candidates with these 21st century skills, which are an integral part of Regent Business School's online curriculum and academic integration programme. This programme allows for the creation of partnerships with employers and industry leaders, providing practical experience and professional networks for students.

Dr. Ahmed Shaikh, managing director of Regent Business School, emphasises the importance of disrupting, rethinking, and innovating to ensure that alumni have the edge when it comes to employability. “We are committed to preparing agile leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset,” says Dr. Shaikh. “Our innovative approach to higher education focuses on developing employability skills and creating partnerships with employers and industry leaders. This ensures that our graduates are well-equipped to succeed in the 21st-century job market.”

A forward-thinking and comprehensive approach to higher education ensures effects employability in a meaningful way which should encompass:

Flexible and accessible distance learning



Transversal skills training for mature working adults



21st century skills training for the modern workplace



Dedicated and personalised career support



CV review, academic counselling, career guidance, mentoring, and a job portal

Resources that stand out

Regent Connect is a valuable platform exclusively for RBS alumni that provides access to a wide range of resources and opportunities to help advance their careers. With approximately 11,000 alumni active on the platform, Regent Connect offers a wealth of information, including job postings, career advice, and tips on how to improve resumes and interview skills. This platform provides a distinct advantage when searching for employment and navigating the corporate world. By leveraging the knowledge and experiences of fellow alumni, Regent Connect creates a supportive community that fosters growth and professional development allowing alumni to stay connected and excel in their careers.

To further support student success, Regent Business School has collaborated with over 50 diverse employers and industries. These collaborations enable students to gain practical experience and build professional networks, enhancing their employability and career prospects. The emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship also prepares students to become agile 4IR leaders and entrepreneurs through reskilling and upskilling.

An ongoing commitment to student success and employability is reflected in the opening of a dedicated career centre which can be utilised by RBS students and non-students alike. This initiative results from Regent Business School’s association with the Honoris United Universities and will provide access to career development resources and support, further enhancing their employability and career prospects.

This integrated approach to higher education, with a strong emphasis on developing employability skills and creating partnerships with employers and industry leaders, ensures that all graduates are well-equipped to succeed in the 21st century job market. With a focus on innovation and entrepreneurship, Regent Business School prepares agile 4IR leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset, giving them the edge when it comes to employability.

* The complete Employability Report can be viewed here: https://regent.ac.za/employability-report



